GREENWOOD — Senior quarterback Hunter Houston is one of the reasons for Greenwood to be off to a 4-1 start.

Houston, 6-1, 205, has completed 103 of 135 passes for 1,274 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has gained 59 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 23 times. He is pleased to be at Greenwood and play for Coach Chris Young and the Bulldogs where there’s high expectations each season.

“Just having this fanbase that we have and this group of coaches and guys this is kind of the expectation,” Houston said. “No one is really surprised when we win like we do. We’re not too happy with ourselves after the last couple of games. We know there’s still plenty of stuff for us to work on.”

Houston talked about his strengths as a quarterback and also where he needs to improve the most.

“Probably just my mind and knowing what the defense is doing,” Houston said. “What we’re running and what’s going to be open at the time.

“Probably my athleticism (needs improved). I need to get stronger and faster in the weight room.”

The Bulldogs have a tough schedule remaining with games against such teams as Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, Lake Hamilton and others. They are at Greenbrier tonight.

“A little bit, but we still have to take it one game at a time,” Houston said. “We’re not going to overlook anyone. They had a lot of good teams move up from 5-A and it’s going to be a challenge, but I think we’ll be ready for it.”

Greenwood has a talented group of wide receivers for Houston and Kane Archer to throw to. The group is led by Grant Karnes with 39 catches for 614 yards and 10 touchdowns. But there’s also Aiden Kennon with 28 catches for 361 yards and one touchdown, LJ Robbins 25 for 317 and six touchdowns as well as Peyton Presson 21 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. In all, 13 different players have caught passes this season in five games.

“Grant is a dude,” Houston said.

Houston should attract multiple offers following the season as he continues to help the Bulldogs march toward possibly another state title game appearance.