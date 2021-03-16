Hunter Henry Heading to New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, right, embraces quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

FAYETTEVILLE — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the New England Patriots have signed former Razorback Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed.

Henry was a three-year standout at Arkansas from 2013-15. He won the John Mackey Award in 2015 given to the nation’s top tight end. At Arkansas, Henry played in 38 games with 30 starts. He caught 116 passes for 1,661 yards and nine touchdowns.

Following a highly-decorated career at Arkansas, Henry was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round in 2016 with the No. 35-overall pick. The Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017 after Henry played one year in San Diego. This season, Henry was targeted 93 times catching 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

Henry missed the 2018 season with an injury. In the four years he played, Henry was in 55 games catching 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns.

With the signing of Henry, the Patriots have added the top two tight ends on the free agent market. They also signed Jonnu Smith from the Tennessee Titans to a four-year contract.

The Patriots have been very busy adding free agents and brought back Cam Newton to be the quarterback. According to Patriots.com’s Mike Dussault, Henry is someone who has impressed Bill Belichick, New England’s head coach. Prior to the Patriots playing the Chargers last season, Dussault had this from Belichick.

“Henry continues to be a complete and very, very good football player for them,” said Belichick. “Henry’s really been a great player. I’ve watched him pretty much his whole career. He started at Pulaski Academy down in Little Rock, played for Coach [Kevin] [Kelley] down there. He had a great career there, went to Arkansas and had a great career at Arkansas. Went to the Chargers and with Virgil Green out, he’s really played the Y role this year and showed good ability to block, catch. He runs a variety of routes. He’s come back off the injury and has been a very, very productive player for them, along with all their other good skill players. But, he’s done a good job for them in a running game, as well as the passing game.”

