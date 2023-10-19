FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC is headed to a weekend that has five games on the schedule including the Hogs finally back home to host Mississippi State.
Here’s how to watch each game, kickoff times (CT) and picks for Arkansas against Mississippi State from the Hogville staff.
Schedule, kickoff times (CT) and network
Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-4), 11 a.m., ESPN
Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) at Alabama (6-1, 4-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS
South Carolina (2-4, 1-3) at Missouri (6-1, 2-1), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3), 6 p.m., ESPN
Army (2-4) at LSU (5-2, 4-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Mississippi State, Arkansas Predictions
Otis Kirk — Arkansas 28 – Mississippi State 24
John D. James — Arkansas 41 – Mississippi State 19
Drake Priddy — Arkansas 34 – Mississippi State 20
Jason Pattyson — Mississippi State 28 – Arkansas 24
Dudley E. Dawson — Arkansas 31 – Mississippi State 21