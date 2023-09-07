FAYETTEVILLE — This week, all 14 SEC schools will be in action in nonconference games.

Among the games is Arkansas at home hosting Kent State. Here’s a look at the 14 SEC games with the networks and kickoff times (Central Time).

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 10 am, ACCN

Ball State at Georgia, 11 am, SEC Network

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 2 p.m. SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Ole Miss at Tulane, 2:30 pm, ESPN2

Texas A&M at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Kent State at Arkansas, 3 pm, SEC Network

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 4 pm, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Texas at Alabama, 6 pm, ESPN

Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 6 pm, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Grambling at LSU, 6:30 pm, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

McNeese at Florida, 6:30 pm, ESPNU

Arizona at Mississippi State, 6:30 pm, SEC Network

Furman at South Carolina, 6:30 pm, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Auburn at California, 9:30 pm, ESPN

Kent State at Arkansas Prediction:

Arkansas 45 – Kent State 14