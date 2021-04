LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Razorbacks took off to new heights in 2021, making the elite eight. Those who played prior to this year didn’t miss it. Instead, they were along for the ride.

Nick Walters takes a look at how former Hogs chimed in and cheered on current Razorbacks through the season. Arkansas products now in the NBA like Bobby Portis, Isaiah Joe, and Mason Jones kept up with the team via Twitter.