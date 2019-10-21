1  of  2
Houston Nutt Speaks to the Little Rock Touchdown Club

Former Arkansas head football coach Houston Nutt was the guest speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday.

The Little Rock native discussed his time growing up in central Arkansas and his family. He also talked about how tough the SEC and SEC West are and tried to give fans hope in dark times right now for the Razorback Football program.

Nutt also feels the Hogs can get back to better times after suffering through the worst stretch in school history the last seven seasons.

Hear more from Houston Nutt in this full speech at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

