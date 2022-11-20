LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits in scoring, while all 12 Razorbacks saw time on the court. Chrissy Carr paced the team with a season-high 22 points off 7-of-10 shooting from the field to help Arkansas remain a perfect 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the state.

The Razorbacks started out the game with turnovers on each of their first three possessions. Turnovers was the name of the game in the first quarter with 16 combined, nine of those coming from Arkansas. Offensively, Carr got the Razorbacks on the board with a second-chance layup. Midway through the frame, the Razorbacks began to heat up, shooting 6-of-6 from the field, including two Makayla Daniels 3-pointers. Arkansas led the way, 20-10, after 10 minutes of play. The Razorbacks shot 72.7 percent in the first quarter, which is a season best.

Arkansas began the second quarter on a 10-0 run, highlighted by a Carr triple and an Erynn Barnum layup. At the media timeout, the Razorbacks led 31-12. Halfway through the second quarter, the Razorbacks were having trouble connecting with the basket, as the team was held to zero field goals for over two minutes, but then Arkansas went on a 6-0 run. Jersey Wolfenbarger capped off Arkansas’ hot shooting in the first half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Razorbacks outscored the Trojans 24-9 in the second quarter to lead 44-19 at the half.

The third quarter was the Carr show, as the redshirt senior tallied 15 of her 22 points in the frame. Carr knocked down back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers and could not be stopped. The 3-point show continued, as Daniels drained one from deep to extend the Razorback lead to 40 points, 65-25, with 3:40 left in the third. Carr made both of her free throws to end the quarter and Arkansas was out front 69-26 after three quarters.

Little Rock had 23 points in the final quarter, but the Razorbacks just couldn’t be stopped, shooting 58.3 percent in the final quarter. Arkansas was held quiet from the field for over three minutes, but the Razorbacks closed out the final four minutes on a 12-5 run, which was capped off by an Emrie Ellis triple. Arkansas won quite convincingly, 93-49.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

The last time the Razorbacks shot 60 percent or better was on Feb. 16, 2020 at Ole Miss

Carr logged 22 points off 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point and 4-of-4 from the charity stipe to earn her 14th career 20-point contest

Erynn Barnum was solid once again with a near double-double of 15 points and nine rebounds in her hometown of Little Rock

Daniels registered 12 points off 3-of-4 from beyond the arc with three rebounds and four assists

Samara Spencer had another solid stat line with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. She also led the way in +/- with 39

Saylor Poffenbarger had a near double-double of nine points and nine rebounds

Maryam Dauda added seven points, four rebounds and a block, while Wolfenbarger tallied six points and five rebounds off the bench

Emrie Ellis and Avery Hughes registered their first points of the year, while Karley Johnson scored for the first time in her collegiate career. Ellis had five, Hughes logged two and Johnson had one

Four players were plus-30 with Spencer (39), Daniels (34), Carr (33) and Poffenbarger (32)

Arkansas outrebounded its opponent for the fifth straight game, 45-23

Head coach Mike Neighbors is now at 199 career wins

UP NEXT

Arkansas will head to the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands next week. The Razorbacks will play Northern Arizona (Nov. 24 at 4:45 p.m.), Clemson (Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.) and Kansas State (Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.).

