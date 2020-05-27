Hoop Hogs V-Tour & New Offer Headquarters 2.0: UA offers 2021 F Will Tschetter

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has offered a scholarship to 2021 big man Will Tschetter (6-8, 225, power forward, Stewartville, Minn.), a three-sport athlete who led Minnesota high school basketball players in scoring as a junior at 33.6 points per game to go with 10 rebounds per outing.

Tschetter recently had multiple virtual tours / meetings with Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman.

“It was very nice of them to take time to show me around their facilities,” Tschetter said in late April following one of his virtual tours with the Hogs. “It was impressive and Coach Musselman and (assistant coach Clay) Moser have been great … have good conversations with both.”

Tschetter — he also plays football and runs track but will focus on basketball in college — has an offer list that includes Richmond, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, Colorado State, Wyoming, James Madison, Toledo, South Dakota, William and Mary, North Dakota State, and Augustana.

He’s also getting interest from Minnesota, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Oregon State among others.

Tschetter has said he’s not sure when he’ll make a commitment decision or sign a letter of intent.