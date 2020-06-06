Hoop Hogs Virtual Tour & New Offer Headquarters 2.0: UA offers 2021 4-Star Chance Moore

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The end of May and beginning of June saw the Arkansas Razorbacks host a few more virtual meetings with one new offer going out.

Here’s the latest …

* 2021 Chance Moore (6-5 guard, McEachern High School in Georgia, compoiste national No. 75 / 4-star prospect) confirmed on Friday, May 29, that he picked up a scholarship offer from Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman the same day … “Yes he did, earlier this evening,” said Moore, who along with his Dad had a virtual tour with Arkansas’ coaching staff a week earlier.

* 2021 Arkansas offer Johnathan Lawson (6-6 guard, Memphis Wooddale, 2020 Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year, ESPN national No. 52 / 4-star prospect) had another virtual meeting with Arkansas coaches on Tuesday, June 2 … Lawson picked up his Hog offer and had a virtual tour with Arkansas coaches in May.

* 2021 Shane Dezonie (6-4 wing, Huntington Prep in West Virginia, composite national No. 92 / 4-star prospect) had a virtual tour with Arkansas coaches on Wednesday, May 27.

* 2021 Ed’Xavior Rhodes (6-8 forward, Dallas Skyline) completed a virtual tour with Arkansas coaches on Wednesday, May 27.

* 2021 Duncan Powell (6-7 forward, DeSoto, TX, ESPN 4-star prospect) had a virtual meeting with Arkansas coaches on Thursday, June 4. Powell was previously committed to Arkansas but reopened his recruitment.