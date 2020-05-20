Hoop Hogs transfer portal updates 4.0: G’town soph Mac McClung has UA in Final 7

by: Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Georgetown sophomore-transfer Mac McClung named Arkansas among his final 7 schools on Wednesday, a list that also includes Auburn, Memphis, Texas Tech, Southern Cal, Wake Forest, and BYU.

McClung (6-2 guard, native of Gate City, Va.) was a social media phenom in high school due to his aerial assaults on the rim and alpha-mentality as a scorer, and he recently removed his name from NBA Draft consideration to pursue a return to the college game. Barring a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility, he would have one year to sit out as a transfer-redshirt with two seasons to play beginning in 2021-22. 

McClung started 20 of 21 games in ’19-20 and averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals in 26.9 minutes while shooting 39.4% from the field (including 32.3% from 3) and 80.2% from the free throw line. He missed the Hoyas’ last 11 games with a foot injury.

McClung scored 20 or more points seven times as a sophomore — exactly one-third of the games he played in — including a 33-point outburst in an 81-74 win at Oklahoma State on Dec. 4. He also averaged 25.0 points in four wins against Georgia State, Syracuse, Samford, and St. John’s.

As a freshman in ’18-19, McClung started all 29 games and averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 26.4 minutes whil shooting 39.2% from the field (including 27.7$ from 3) and 79.8% from the free throw line. He scored 21 or more points six times, including his career-high 38 points in a 102-94 overtime win over the Little Rock Trojans on Dec. 22, 2018.

Not including star guard Isaiah Joe — who is in the NBA Draft pool, at least for now — Arkansas has six guards in the fold for the ’20-21 season: junior Desi Sills, junior-transfer JD Notae, grad-transfer Jalen Tate, and freshmen Moses Moody, Khalen “KK” Robinson, and Davonte “Devo” Davis.

The Hogs’ 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation by ESPN.

