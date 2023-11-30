By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s been more than a couple of weeks since the Arkansas Razorbacks could feel good about a performance, but they found renewed success in multiple facets of their game on Wednesday while putting together an 80-75 win over 7th-ranked Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Bud Walton Arena.

In this space we’ll focus on the who’s and what’s in terms of those positives — the stock-risers — for the Hoop Hogs (5-3). Arkansas’ next game is at home against Furman on Monday, Dec. 4 (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network Plus livestream), at BWA.

– Head Hog Eric Musselman: Now in his fifth-season leading the Razorbacks men’s basketball program, Musselman won his 100th game at Arkansas (he’s 100-44) on Wednesday while evening up his record coaching against Duke (1-1). On the heels of an ugly three-losses-in-four-games slide and with leading scorer Tramon Mark sidelined, Musselman dialed up a winning game plan that saw his team improve vastly — at least on this night — on both sides of the ball (more on that down the page). Musselman-coached Arkansas teams also improved to 8-7 in games against Top 10-ranked teams. Stock: UP

“Now that I think about it, Hunter (Yurachek, Arkansas’ athletic director) didn’t give me a ball (commemorating Musselman’s 100th win as Head Hog),” Musselman said during his post-game press conference. “I’ll have to get with him about that, I guess he’s been busy as of late.”

– Bud Walton Arena: Now in its 31st season as home to the Hoop Hogs, BWA has seen its share of 20,000-plus attendance games, but on Wednesday the school announced the 20,344 fans on hand set an attendance record at BWA. The energy inside the arena was electric from the outset, and with students rushing the court after the win it framed what was an iconic night that included a few dignitaries in the house: Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson, who captained the 193-94 national championship game win over Duke, was in attendance, as were Hoop Hog icons Scotty Thurman (he famously hit “The Shot” — the game-winner — in that title tilt vs. Duke) and Darrell Walker. Football Hogs head coach Sam Pittman and brand new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino were also there as the student section chanted: “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” Stock: WAY UP

“Incredible home crowd tonight, just an insane environment,” Musselman said. “Kinda cool to experience that even as an old guy.”

– Senior guard El Ellis: He’s baaaaack, well at least in this game Ellis looked like the lead guard who showed so much promise in that role in the preseason. After failing to score while having only three assists in three games last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas, Ellis showed excellent pace while consistently penetrating Duke’s lines of defense to distribute the ball to teammates on time and on target, and he finally got back in the scoring column as well as he finished with 9 points, a team-high 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and ZERO turnovers with a boxscore plus-6 in the win over Duke. Ellis’ defense appeared to be improved as well. Stock: UP

“When El plays good, we’re a much better team,” Musselman said.

– Senior guard Khalif Battle: The swagger-wielding Temple transfer not only led the team with his fourth 21-point game this season to go with 5 rebounds, but his 5 assists might have been the biggest step he’s taken since coming to Arkansas because for once it revealed his ability to apply his gifts as a shot creator for himself toward setting up teammates for open looks. With the aforementioned absence of Mark, Battle in his sixth man role off the bench was the alpha-scorer in the Hogs’ lineup against the Blue Devils, His 15 second-half points were huge in Arkansas’ endeavor to expand its one-point halftime lead to several double-digit margins in the final 20 minutes. Stock: WAY UP

“I thought his assists were probably the most impressive thing,” Musselman said of Battle. “He drew extra defenders. We ran a couple isolation plays for him, and he did a good job of reading the defense and reading the extra help. His rebounds were really important.”

– Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile: Although the Hogs’ consensus preseason All SEC first team pick laid a goose egg against North Carolina in The Bahamas, his 19-point (season high), 11-rebound, 2-block performance against the Blue Devils marked his third double-double in the Hogs’ last thee games. His volume and efficiency shooting from the field — 6-of-9 field goals, including 4-of-7 from 3 — stood out, as did the fact his production was balanced in both halves. Brazile had his best game of the season, which is partly due to the quality of the opponent in a game where his impact was as critical as anyone’s toward winning. Stock: WAY UP

“I told him the other day I think he’s capable of having 20 every night,” Musselman said of Brazile’s rebounding. “He had 11 tonight, that’s really good. But I think he should have more because of his leaping ability, his hands, his timing. So, yeah, his stat line is awesome but I think he has potential in his body to get more.”

– Senior forward Chandler Lawson: We’ve referred to the 6-7 Memphis transfer with 7-7 wingspan as a “connector,” and once again that’s exactly what he was on Wednesday as he finished with 7 points, 8 rebounds, and a season-high 6 blocks while battling admirably against Duke’s All American 7-footer Kyle Filipowski. It was Lawson’s best performance since the work he did against then-No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game overtime win almost a month ago, although he also played well in the Hogs’ only witn in B4A over Stanford last week. Stock: UP

“I would say he’s the best glue guy in the country,” Ellis said of Lawson. “He does everything. Defends, he rebounds, he can score when he needs to. He’s just big for us and he shows up in big-time games. He’s always ready no matter what. He’s a big part of our team.”

– Freshman guard Layden Blocker: The 6-2 Little Rock native is a spark off the bench, a bit of a change of pace relative to the rest of the backcourt because of his combination of burst, toughness, activity, and instincts to attack on offense and disrupt on defense. Blocker scored 9 points to go with 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist in the victory over Duke as he was effective at both ends of the floor in both halves. In the Razorbacks’ last two games, Blocker has averaged 10.0 points against ranked teams in Duke and North Carolina. Stock: WAY UP

“I thought Blocker’s defense was awesome,” Musselman said.

– Offensive AND defensive resurgence: The ball movement had energy for once as the Hogs had 17 assists on their 26-of-53 overall field goal effort (49.1%), including a strong 9-of-22 showing from 3 (40.9%). Peeling that back a bit further, Arkansas’ second-half efficiency was brilliant — 14-of-23 field goals (60.9%), including 4-of-8 from 3 (50%) — which helps explain the team expanding a one-point halftime lead into multiple double-digit advantages in the final 12 minutes of the contest. The Hogs made only 19-of-30 free throws (63.3%), but the volume of FTAs continues to keep the Hogs among the top 5 in D1 in that category. Defensively, Arkansas mostly stifled Duke’s top-10 nationally ranked offense, holding the Blue Devils to 24-of-67 field goals (35.8%), including only 6-of-22 from 3 (27.3%. Duke had its own struggles at the foul line, making only 21-of-31 (67.7%). The Blue Devils came in shooting over 50% overall from the field, including nearly 60% on two-point field goals and over 35% on three-pointers. As a team, Duke enjoyed a near 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, but managed just 10 assists against 8 turnovers on Wednesday. The Razorbacks dominated blocked shots (10-3). Stock: WAY UP

“I mean I think you know offensively it was, we added two pick-and-roll plays,” Musselman explained. “One of them we called it Duke Fist and we got a lot of open shots with our four-man right wing and looping underneath to the left corner. TB got two wide-open shots and I know (senior wing Jeremiah) Davenport got one when he played that same spot. But, yeah, defensively, I think the one area that we were really disappointed in was the defense in Nassau. Shots come and go and I thought defensively we have enough quickness and enough length to play better on that side of the ball.”