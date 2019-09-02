Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook: Ricks and Lampkin talk OV plans, Robinson to Oak Hill, 2021 updates

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2021 Arkansas offer Jalen Ricks has been a trend-setter in more ways than one in recent months.

Ricks (6-6 wing, Sherwood, Ark., Joe Johnson Hawks) was the first 2021 in-state prospect to take an unofficial visit to Arkansas (June 27), he was the first in-state player from his class to pick up a Hog scholarship offer, he was the first of two in-state prospects to transfer to prestigious Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, and he may end up making Arkansas his first destination when he begins taking his five allotted junior-year official visits.

“I’m planning on it (OV’ing to Arkansas) but I don’t have a set date yet,” Ricks said. “I’ve talked to Coach (Corey) Williams about taking one soon. I’m not sure yet (if Arkansas will get his first OV) but it appears so.”

Ricks, who in addition to the Hogs holds offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and TCU with Texas, Auburn, and Tulsa among the schools showing interest, said he does not have a clear leader at this time.

“But I really like Arkansas,” he said.

Within days of his unofficial visit to Arkansas, Ricks announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from Sylvan Hills High School to attend Oak Hill Academy. He moved to the independent school’s campus on Aug. 24. and has already practiced with his new teammates.

“It’s been going good and we’ve been putting a lot of work in!” Ricks said.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Second in-state guard with Arkansas offer leaves to play at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia: 2020 Hog offer Khalen “KK” Robinsonannounced on Wednesday via Twitter that he will play his senior season of high school basketball at prestigious Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, where he’ll team up with 2021 Hog offer Jalen Ricks of Sherwood, Ark.

“Can’t wait (to play with Ricks), another hooper from Arkansas trying to make a name for himself just like I am,” Robinson said on Sunday.

Robinson (6-1 point guard, composite national No. 70 / 4-star prospect) took an unofficial visit to Arkansas last weekend. He will arrive at Oak Hill Academy on Tuesday.

Robinson is transferring from Bryant, where in 2018-19 he led the Hornets to the 6A-Central title and into the 6A state championship game where they lost a close game against league rival Fort Smith Northside. As a freshman in ‘2016-17, Robinson earned MVP honors as he led Episcopal Collegiate to the 3A state championship.

Robinson recently released his Final 7 schools — Arkansas, Kansas, Texas A&M, TCU, Illinois, Iowa State, and Vanderbilt. He said he could feel the “love” during his Arkansas visit on Aug. 24. He’s set to take an official visit to Kansas on Oct. 4-6, and though he hasn’t set his other four OVs he said he’ll take one to Arkansas.

Ricks, who moved to Oak Hill Academy on the same day (Aug. 24) that Robinson was visiting Arkansas, said he looks forward to teaming up with his fellow Arkansan.

“It’s a great opportunity to play alongside another player out of Arkansas at a basketball powerhouse like Oak Hill Academy,” Ricks said.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Texas big man is looking to move up his scheduled official visit to Arkansas: 2020 Hog offer Eddie Lampkin has an official visit to Arkansas scheduled for Oct. 18-20, but he indicated over the weekend that he’d prefer to move that up to a weekend in September.

Lampkin (6-10, 285, forward / center, Katy, TX, ESPN 4-star prospect) said he’s considering the weekends of Sept. 13-15 (when the football Hogs host Colorado State) and Sept. 20-22 (when the football Hogs host San Jose State). He visited TCU this weekend and has an official visit set up with Texas A&M the weekend of Oct. 11-13.

Lampkin recently named his Final 5 schools, and in addition to the Razorbacks, Horned Frogs, and Aggies he had Seton Hall and Western Kentucky on his short list. He had previously taken an official visit to Western Kentucky, and he said he’s trying to schedule an OV with Seton Hall some time in September.

If he can move his Arkansas visit to September and get Seton Hall scheduled this month as well, that would make his final visit to Texas A&M in mid-October which would allow him to announce a decision at least a week earlier than his current timeframe that includes his Oct. 18-20 scheduled visit to Arkansas.

“I’d like to make my decision earlier than I was originally looking at,” said Lampkin, who intends to sign his letter of intent during the mid-November early signing period. “I like Arkansas. My brother (Du’Vonta Lampkin, former Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman) is friends with an Arkansas player, (former Hogs defensive back) Nate Dalton.”

Eddie Lampkin said he is friends with two Arkansas natives and 2020 Hog offers in Khalen “KK” Robinson and Moses Moody.

“I talk to KK, and me and Moses are real tight,” Lampkin said. “I talk to him (Moody) a lot. He wanted to visit (Arkansas) with me, hopefully we can get that set up together.”

In 14 games playing with 17U Houston Defenders on the 2019 Under Armour Association circuit, Lampkin averaged 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds (third-best on the UAA circuit, and his 2.9 offensive rebounds per game was tops in the league) to go with 69.8% field goal shooting, which led the UAA circuit.

Arkansas coaches watched him play a lot during the July live-evaluation period in Atlanta, and he reported his Arkansas offer just a few weeks later.

In addition to his final 5 schools, Lampkin reportedly also holds offers from LSU, Baylor, Oklahoma, Missouri, Georgetown, Wichita State, Georgia Tech, and Tulane.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

National top 50 guard from Texas looking to visit Arkansas: 2021 Manny Obaseki picked up his Arkansas offer on June 15 — the first day that college coaches could make direct contact with high school juniors-to-be — and now he’s looking at visit dates to Fayetteville.

“Coach (Chris) Crutchfield is getting in contact with my family to discuss it (a visit) right now,” Obaseki said on Sunday.

Obaseki (6-2 combo guard, Allen, TX, 17U Mudiay Elite on the Under Armour Association circuit, composite national No. 43 / 4-star prospect) was excited to hear from Arkansas coaches for the first time back in mid-June.

“Arkansas is one of my dream schools to play for and I’m extremely interested,” he said at the time. “I’m very excited.”

Obaseki recently visited TCU and Oklahoma. In addition to the Hogs, Horned Frogs, and Sooners, he holds offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Illinois, SMU, and others.

Linked below is a recent highlight reel of Manny Obaseki …

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Hoop Hogs extended offer to North Carolina prospect in early August: 2021 Cam Hayes reported an Arkansas offer via Twitter on Aug. 9.

Hayes (6-1 point guard, Greensboro, NC, Day School, composite national No. 29 / 4-star prospect) also holds offers from Louisville, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Arkansas coaches got to watch Hayes play with 17U Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL circuit in both April and July, as well as the NBPA Top 100 Camp in mid-June.

Linked below is a recent highlight reel of Cam Hayes …