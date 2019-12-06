Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook: Feast week for Arkansas targets, 2021 juco prospect getting interest, 2020 Kyree Walker update

LITTLE ROCK — It was feast week for several Arkansas Razorback targets who took part in holiday tournaments over Thanksgiving break.



2020 Arkansas commit & national No. 69 / 4-star prospect Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside) put up a monster 33-point, 11-rebound game on Thanksgiving Day going head-to-head against 2020 North Carolina signee and national No. 15 / 5-star prospect Walker Kessler (7-0 forward / center, Woodward Academy in Georgia) in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington, IL.



Williams was 10-of-14 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3, plus 10-of-13 free throws in scoring his 33 points. He also contributed 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 1 assist in the Grizzlies’ 62-61 loss. Kessler finished with 16 points in the win.



“I just wanted to go out there and prove something,” said Williams, who was named to the all-tournament team on Saturday. “It was a good game but they were able to finish better so he (Kessler) got the win.”



Williams — he has five double-doubles in six games played with Northside — committed to Arkansas on Nov. 23 over offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, UConn, Illinois, Iowa State, Nebraska, and others.



— 2021 Arkansas commit and 4-star prospect Duncan Powell (6-7 combo forward) had 37 points, 22 rebounds, and 4 assists to lead DeSoto (TX) over Frisco (TX) Independence on Nov. 27 in the Mavs Academy Fall Classic.

Two days later (Nov. 29), Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield was in DFW to see Powell.



— 2021 Arkansas offer and 5-star prospect Harrison Ingram (6-7 combo forward, Dallas St. Mark’s) had a busy week.



First, he had a triple-double — 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists — in St. Mark’s win over Frisco Memorial on Nov. 26.



A day later he finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks in a win over Prestonwood Christian Academy in the championship of the Mavs Academy Fall Classic, earning him tournament MVP honors.



And finally on Nov. 30, Ingram had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in a loss against a loaded Prolific Prep (CA) squad in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest event in DFW.



— 2023 Arkansas interest Bryson Warren (6-1 combo guard, North Little Rock) was named to the Rumble on the Ridge all-tournament team after scoring a combined 30 points in the semifinals and championship games on Nov. 29-30 in Forest City, Ark.



Warren and the Charging Wildcats lost in the ROTR title game, 90-89, against Tri-Cities.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



Central Arkansas native and 2021 juco prospect confirms Hog coaches have interest: Connors State (OK) junior college freshman Jahcoree Ealy (6-6 wing, Conway native, Lane Prep in Springdale) is a fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and he hopes to make a strong impression with the Hogs coaching staff.



“I just found out Arkansas is looking at me,” Ealy said. “Well, that’s my dream school.”



A source said on Thursday that Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield has seen video highlights of Ealy and plans to watch him play in early January.



Through 10 games at Connors State, Ealy is averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 68.3% field goals, including 33.3% from 3, and 74.6% free throws.



Ealy said he’s gotten early recruiting interest from Oral Roberts, Central Oklahoma, and Tartleton State. He said he’s a class of 2021 prospect, meaning after his sophomore season at Connors State in 2020-21 he’d have two seasons of playing eligibility at the NCAA Division 1 level beginning in ’21-22.



“I’ve been in communication with Coach (Eric) Musselman,” Ealy said. “I reached out to him for feedback about leadership qualities.”



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



Highly regarded 2020 prospect still high on the Hogs: Although he is still working toward completing requirements to graduate from high school, 2020 national Top 35 / 4-star prospect Kyree Walker would still like to visit Arkansas in the near future, according to his Dad, Khari Walker.



The stated goals have not changed from what has been expressed by the Walker camp for weeks: Complete high school requirements, name top four colleges, visit Arkansas, possibility of re-classifying to 2019 and enrolling at spring semester, with professional basketball options also on the table for consideration.



“We’re in Arizona, but we’ve been paying attention (to Arkansas),” Khari Walker said on Monday. “He’s maybe a week or so away from naming a top four, and they (Arkansas) will be there. Tell them (Hog fans) we’re planning on coming (for a visit).”



Walker (6-5 combo guard) played as a sophomore and junior at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix but is not playing during his senior season.



In two seasons at Hillcrest Prep (2017-18 and ’18-19), Walker played in 55 games and averaged 27.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.3 blocks, according to MaxPreps.com. Walker averaged more than 30 points a game in ’18-19 for Hillcrest Prep.



Walker’s 2019 spring and summer were busy as he took part in prestigous Pangos All American and NBPA Top 100 camps in June in addition to playing for 17U Dream Vision on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit covering the months of April, May, and July. Arkansas coaches were able to evaluate him at Adidas events in both Dallas (late April) and Hoover, Ala. (early July) as well as the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va. (mid-June).