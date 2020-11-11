Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook: Arkansas targets blowing up as High School season starts

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks currently have 7 in-state players among their 12 on scholarship for the upcoming 2020-21 season, and if the early stages of the high school season in Arkansas is a good indicator the Hogs can continue to mine gold in their own backyard for years to come.

In just a four-day span (Saturday through Tuesday), five Hog recruiting targets put up impressive performances and numbers in their opening games to the ’20-21 season. Here’s a look …

* 2022 Arkansas commit back in action. Junior Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton, composite national No. 105 / 4-star prospect) — he pledged to the Hogs last month — played only three quarters but registered a team-high 23 points (including 4 made three-pointers and 9-of-11 free throws shooting), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in a 95-68 home loss in a benefit game against a loaded Maumelle squad on Monday night.

For Pinion, it was his first game since a knee injury derailed his sophomore season late in ’19-20.

“I would have played in the fourth quarter had it been closer,” said Pinion, who added that he’s spent the last several months working on “improving my ball-handling, my shooting, just everything in my game.”

Pinion committed to Arkansas on Oct. 23 over offers from Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and a host of other high-major programs with Duke showing interest.

“I am 100% committed,” Pinion said. “I love it. There’s no place I’d rather be. I’m really excited for what the future holds with the Razorbacks.”

Maumelle made 17 three-pointers in the game, including 7 by 2021 Josh Denton (6-4 wing who finished with a game-high 29 points), 5 by 2022 Carl Daughtery, Jr. (6-2 combo guard who finished with 24 points), and 2 by 2021 big man Darvis Rasberry, Jr. (he finished with 18 points). Earlier on Monday, Daughtery picked up his first Division 1 offer from UCA and could work his way into high-major consideration down the line.

Linked here are Joseph Pinion’s game highlights from Monday night as well as a video interview with him …

2022 Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) splashes a corner triple … he has 7 pts, 3 rbs, 1 stl, & 1 blk but Morrilton trails a loaded Maumelle squad, 22-16, after 1st Q of action in a Monday night benefit game … pic.twitter.com/C8ZaM0Eqy6 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 10, 2020

2022 Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) has 13 pts — incl this bomb — to go w/6 rbs, 2 asts, 1 stl, 1 blk, but Maumelle used a 19-6 run to close the first half for a 48-33 lead at the break in a benefit game in Morrilton on Monday … pic.twitter.com/sMCWZMXezK — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 10, 2020

Been a 3-pt tsunami in Morrilton-vs-Maumelle … '22 Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) has made 4 (incl this corner-3) & has 23p (incl 9-11 FT), 9r, 3a, 2s, 2b, but '22 UCA offer Carl Daughtery, Jr. @CarlD2022 (6-3 CG) drops another 3 here … 74-53 Maumelle pic.twitter.com/72TudBQis2 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 10, 2020

2022 Arkansas commit & Nat'l Top 100 Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing, Morrilton) talked about his game (23p, 9r, 3a, 2s, 2b) against Maumelle on Monday … Pinion said his pledge to the Hogs is "100%" … pic.twitter.com/qrd3r3wfH2 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 10, 2020

* Little Rock Christian Acdemy duo of Hog offers off to a fast start. Arkansas offered scholarships to 2022 Creed Williamson and 2023 Layden Blocker just last month, and the inside-out pair is already making the Razorbacks coaches look smart for making those offers.

Blocker (6-2 point guard) has been a scoring phenom out of the gates, putting up 28 points to go with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in a 69-64 double-overtime win over Watson Chapel in a benefit game on Saturday, followed by a 35-point outburst on Tuesday to lead a 74-50 win over Pulaski Robinson.

Williamson (6-8 forward) put up a double-double — 23 points (on 9-of-12 field goals, including a buzzer-beater in regulation to send the game to its first OT), 12 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. He followed that up with 14 points in the win over Pulaski Robinson.

Linked here are Creed Williamson’s and Layden Blocker’s game highlights from Saturday as well as video interviews with both …

2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) spins to beat his man & gain position for a putback off a missed FT attempt … Williamson has 2 pts (1-1 FG), 1 reb, 1 stl as LRCA leads Watson Chapel, 8-3, early in a benefit game … pic.twitter.com/r7AKzIsTU9 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 7, 2020

Nasty enough?! 2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) cruises in for a bang after a steal near mid-court … Williamson has 6 pts (3-3 FGs), 2 rbs, 2 stls, 1 blk as LRChristian leads Watson Chapel, 14-10, after 1st Q of play … '23 Arkansas offer @Laygogetit w/4p pic.twitter.com/yK27TEwppx — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 7, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) w/textbook work in the low block leads to a nice lefty finish in the paint … pic.twitter.com/xoES0JkyJl — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 7, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) w/an eraser here … he has 9 pts (4-4 FGs & 1-4 FTs), 5 rbs, 3 stls, 2 blks and 2023 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) w/9 pts, 5 asts, 2 rbs, 2 stls as LRChristian & Watson Chapel are tied 36-all end 3rd Q pic.twitter.com/lVGZ4jZHbL — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 7, 2020

We got OT! '22 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) beats buzzer here off inbounds pass … he has 21 pts (8-11 FGs FGs & 4-12 FTs), 12 rbs, 3 stls, 2 blks & '23 Hog offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) w/23 pts, 6 asts, 5 rbs, 3 stls as LRCA leads 62-59 in 2OT pic.twitter.com/PgtY5oNzmA — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 7, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) gets downhill, draws a foul at the rim, & makes both FTs to give LRChristian a 25-24 halftime lead over Watson Chapel … Blocker has 6p, 2r & 2022 Hog offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) w/6p (3-3 FGs), 3r, 2b, 2s … pic.twitter.com/4rGYAlzC6n — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 7, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) smashes in transition … Blocker led w/28 pts, 6 asts, 5 rbs, 3 stls & 2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) w/23 pts (incl 9-12 FGs), 12 rbs, 3 stls, 2 blk as LRChristian beat Watson Chapel, 69-64, in 2 OT pic.twitter.com/Jlngak11gJ — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 7, 2020

Arkansas offer hookup! 2023 Layden Blocker @Laygogetit drives & dimes to 2022 Creed Williamson @crdwill4 in LRCA's double-OT win over Watson Chapel in a benefit game on Saturday … pic.twitter.com/2qcp2LL3UO — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 7, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F, LRChristian) talks about his game, a bit about recruiting, the Hoop Hogs, & his Dad @CoachCorliss … Williamson had 23 pts (9-12 FGs & 5-12 FTs), 12 rbs, 3 stls, 2 blks in a 69-64 win Saturday against Watson Chapel in 2 OTs pic.twitter.com/l2r6i3iXsx — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 8, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG, LRChristian) talks hoops and recruiting following his team's 69-64 win Saturday over Watson Chapel in 2 OTs … Blocker finished w/28 pts, 6 asts, 5 rbs, 3 stls … pic.twitter.com/tXbsMx06sm — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 8, 2020

* Little Rock Central duo with Arkansas offers key huge come-from-behind early-November win! Arkansas offers 2023 Bryson Warren and 2024 K. Annor Boateng proved to be the catalysts in a 67-62 come-from-behind win over Jacksonville on Tuesday in a matchup of defending state champions.

Warren (6-2 point guard) actually played the part of hero, hitting what proved to be the game-winning bucket — a 17-footer on the baseline after a clever move to shake defenders as the shot clock was winding down inside a minute to play — as his Tigers erased a 16-point second-half deficit for the win.

Warren finished with a game-high 32 points in an early statement game between the 2019-20 defending co-6A state champion Tigers and co-5A state champion Titans.

Boateng (6-5 wing) — recently named co-MVP of the Pangos All American freshman / sophomore camp in Dallas-Fort Worth — finished with 9 points (4-of-6 field goals and 1-of-1 free throws), a team-high 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Linked here are Bryson Warren’s and K. Annor Boateng’s game highlights from Tuesday as well as a video interview with Warren …

Future brite at LRCentral! '24 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing, No. 12) gets this pre-game warm-up reel started with a mini windmill & '23 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) caps it off with a 3 … regular season opener vs. Jacksonville next pic.twitter.com/Vpb5TdTdo2 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 11, 2020

2024 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing) cleans up a loose ball for the and-1 … he has 7 pts, 1 reb, & 1 blk, as LRCentral & Jacksonville are tied 7-all early … BTW, loving the 35-second shot clock … 'bout time! pic.twitter.com/A52cNgvPsy — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 11, 2020

Beautiful leave by '22 Christian Moore @_ChristianM1 for a lay-in by '21 Jordan Maxwell @_jayy4, then '24 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 skies for reb before '23 Hog offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish dribbles into a pull-up 3 … Warren w/14p, but Titans up 28-27 pic.twitter.com/ehPAj7K0vM — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 11, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) has a game-high 14 pts at halftime, incl this left corner 3 that was part of his three made triples, but Jacksonville leads 34-29 … '24 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing) w/7 pts, 3 rbs, 1 blk … pic.twitter.com/tZpXR7tGVe — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 11, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) scored 7 straight pts — incl this triple-&-1 — as LRCentral cut a 16-pt deficit down to 5, 54-49, at the end of the 3rd Q … Warren has a game-high 21 pts, incl 4 made 3's … pic.twitter.com/TjUPmMr1xF — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 11, 2020

Great game in the 501 between defending state champs! '21 Ryan Maxwell, Jr. @RMaxJr10 w/nasty putback slam before '23 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish weaves his way in for the layin-&-1 as LRCentral grabs a 59-58 over Javksonville midway thru 4th Q … Warren up to 28p pic.twitter.com/XHMn1ML8ED — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 11, 2020

B-Smoove was handin' out fun coupons Monday in a battle of defending state champs! '23 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish dropped a 32-piece, incl this cold baseline J in final minute that proved to be gm-winner in 67-62 win over Jacksonville! Statement game in early Nov pic.twitter.com/WtvNsLikrI — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 11, 2020