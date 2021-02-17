Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook: 2022 Austin Nunez update, portal news, more

LITTLE ROCK — It may be awhile before 2022 Texas star Austin Nunez releases a “top’ or “final” schools list, but for now it appears as though the Arkansas Razorbacks are among four schools working the hardest for his services.

Nunez (6-2 points guard, Wagner High School in San Antonio, composite national No. 56 / 4-star prospect) has a sizeable list of high-major offers, but according to Wagner associate head coach John A. Smith it’s the Hogs, Texas, Baylor, and Virginia that are currently in hottest pursuit of the gifted junior.

“They (the Razorbacks) are in a good spot,” said Smith, who reached out to Hogville.net with updates on Feb. 6 and Feb. 12. “DP (Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick) and Muss (Head Hog Eric Musselman) are really good at relating. Hogs admin did a great job hiring personality.”

Smith said Nunez is months out from announcing publicly which schools he favors.

“I wouldn’t expect the kid to release a list till maybe after the first (Nike) EYBL sessions at least,” Smith said.

Nunez, who as a sophomore averaged 18 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals per game while playing a national prep schedule at Cornerstone Christian, has not suited up for Wagner in ’20-21 due to transfer rules.

“The state (of Texas) ruled Austin’s transfer ineligible, so he’s been sitting out for Wagner,” Smith said. “But he’s traveled and played various interscholastic club ball on the side.”

Arkansas has one commitment so far for the 2022 class in 4-star Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton High School).

* Arkansas has reached out to a couple of transfers who recently entered the portal, according to reporting by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello — Miami freshman-transfer Matt Cross (6-7 forward; 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 44.9% field goals, 40% from 3, and 87.5% free throws in 26.4 minutes per outing in 14 games played in ’20-21) has heard from the Hogs, Louisville, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Nebraska; and Robert Morris senior-transfer AJ Bramah (6-7 forward; 21.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 51.1% field goals, and 80% free throws in 34.2 minutes per outing in 12 games played in ’20-21) has heard from the Hogs, Arizona, UConn, Washington, Utah, San Diego State, and UNLV among others. Bramah was recruited by the previous Arkansas coaching staff when he was a junior college prospect before landing at Robert Morris.

* 2021 Arkansas signee and ESPN national No. 7 / 5-star prospect Jersey Wolfenbarger (6-5 combo guard) was named 1 of 5 finalists on Tuesday for the prestigious Naismith Girls National High School Player of the Year award to be handed out toward the end of the 2020-21 season. Two weeks ago, Wolfenbarger was named among the 10 semifinalists for the award. As a junior in ’19-20, Wolfenbarger was named the Gatorade Arkansas Girls High School Player of the Year.

* 2022 Arkansas offer and composite national No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. (6-4 combo guard, Sylvan Hills) on Monday told Hogville.net that he was adding Kentucky to his “finals list” of schools, which was 10 progams including the Hogs, Kansas, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Baylor, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgetown, and Oral Roberts that he announced on Jan. 5.

* 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren (6-2 point guard, Little Rock Central) picked up another high-major scholarship offer from Virginia Tech last Thursday (Feb. 11).

* 2021 Arkansas signee Akol Mawein (6-9 combo forward, Navarro College in Texas, national No. 4 / 4-star junior college prospect according to 247Sports.com) is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 assist while shooting 48.3% from the field, including 33.3% from 3, and 82.6% from the free throw line through seven games for Navarro (4-3).

* 2021 Arkansas signee Chance Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School, ESPN national No. 73 / 4-star prospect) recently had games of 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 steal in a win over Pebblebrook (on Feb. 2), and 21 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in a win over Campbell High School (on Feb. 9). In his last 11 games, Moore averaged 21.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.