Hoop Hogs offer 2023 5-star and social-media stud Mikey Williams, who will play in Little Rock in April

LITTLE ROCK — He’s 15-years-old and already has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, and now 2023 Mikey Williams also holds an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Williams (6-2 point guard, San Ysidro, CA, Compton Magic) picked up his Arkansas offer over the weekend, according to a source familiar with his Razorbacks recruitment.

Williams is a social-media, highlight-reel phenomenon in similar vein to former Duke star and the first pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson. And like Williamson did just over two years ago, Williams is slated to make a stop in Arkansas with the Compton Magic to take part in the annual Real Deal in the Rock that will be held April 3-5 in Little Rock.

It means that Razorback fans will get a chance in the spring to see one of the biggest names in basketball who just so happens to be in the recruiting cross-hairs of Head Hog Eric Musselman.

“If Arkansas is going to have a chance at a player like Mikey Williams, this is how you do it — get in early and offer him,” said Arkansas Hawks chairman Bill Ingram, who runs the Real Deal in the Rock and has brought in names like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Mike Conley, Jr., and Zion Williamson to name just a few stars who played in front of fans in central Arkansas over the years.

“The best way Arkansas fans can help out the program and Coach Musselman is to come out to see and support Mikey, and they always do at Real Deal,” Ingram said. “And it’s the perfect opportunity for him to see how fans in this state come out and show out for great basketball and great players.”

Williams reportedly holds offers from Southern Cal, Arizona State, San Diego State, and San Diego. He scored a game-high 37 points on Saturday in San Ysidro’s win over La Jolla (CA) Country Day.

Williams was teammates with NBA mega-star LeBron James’ son — 2023 “Bronny” James — playing on a Nike-sponsored team in the spring, but he finished the summer playing up with Compton Magic 16U and will stick with the Adidas-sponsored program in 2020.

“I saw this kid play two years ago,” Ingram said of Mikey Williams. “And like Zion before he blew up, we’re always looking to bring in the next big thing (in basketball) for Real Deal. At the same stage, this kid’s name is bigger than Zion’s was.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. He is truly a phenom, the No. 1 player in his class.”

Ingram recalled Zion Williamson’s sky-rocketing national fame before he arrived for Real Deal in 2017, and how it blasted out of the “stratosphere” following his performances at Real Deal.

“I remember how a lot of the basketball folks were saying Marvin Bagley (III) and RJ Barrett were better, but it was Zion and really not even close,” Ingram said. “When he left Real Deal, he was out of the stratosphere.”

In addition to Mikey Williams, Ingram is organizing another banner crop of talent for 2020 Real Deal including several national prospects with Razorbacks offers. He’s also going to have a girls event that he described as “something that girls basketball has never before seen in this state.”



