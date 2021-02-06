Hoop Hogs notebook: Irony in this season’s Arkansas-Kentucky matchup, fun facts & trends, more

LITTLE ROCK — There’s at least a shred of postseason-resume-building irony embedded in Arkansas’ mid-week road game against a floundering Kentucky squad.

Rare to see a Kentucky team so below average, and it’s similarly rare to see an Arkansas team have success against the Wildcats. Tip is set for approximately 6 p.m. CT Tuesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., with ESPN providing national television coverage.

It’s been seven years since the Razorbacks last defeated Big Blue, so you have to go back to 2013-14 when Arkansas swept a 2-game regular-season series against Kentucky with both games won in overtime — the first an 87-85 victory over then-No. 13 UK at Bud Walton Arena on Michael Qualls’ iconic, rafter-raising putback dunk with less than a second to play in the extra period, and the second a 71-67 win in Lexington over the then-No. 17 ‘Cats.

Cue the aforementioned irony, because those back-to-back wins seven seasons ago did not carry much postseason-resume weight for the Hogs in an era when RPI/SOS was the top analytics tool in helping determine NCAA tournament at-large bids, but on Tuesday if Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 31 entering Saturday) can defeat unranked, league-afterthought Kentucky (5-11, 4-5 SEC prior to Saturday night’s home game against No. 11 Tennessee) it would actually bolster the Razorbacks’ postseason resume given the ‘Cats are currently ranked No. 76 in NCAA NET. That’s just one spot away from potentially equating to a coveted Quad-1 win opportunity for the Hogs, but at worst it’s another Q2 win chance for an Arkansas team that currently is only 1-5 in Q1 games and 3-0 in Q2 games compared to a 10-0 spotless stampede over Q3/4 opponents.

The ’13-14 Hogs did not stack up enough quality wins en route to a postseason NIT bid, while the ’20-21 version currently has similar issues (lack of quality wins) with the biggest difference being RPI/SOS did not reward the ’13-14 Arkansas team for blowing out mid- and low-major opponents while playing in a lesser-regarded SEC whereas now NCAA NET does reward margin-of-victory against the have-nots in an era where the SEC is considered a stronger league. Most of the relevant analytics today have Arkansas slotted in the low-20’s to low-30’s in terms of national rankings, and in addition to the ‘Cats the Razorbacks have at least two upcoming Q1 win chances (Alabama, at Missouri) and possibly two more (Florida, LSU).

Ironic, don’t you think, that a Kentucky team that has won only 31.3% of its games this late in the season is a NET point away from offering the Bubble Hogs a prized Q1 victory and 1 of their 2 best wins of the season?

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman’s first Hogs squad was 14-2 and a home win over then-No. 10 Kentucky away from jumping into the Associated Press Top 25, but a 73-66 loss on Jan. 18, 2020, started an 8-out-of-9-game slide against SEC teams as the Hogs finished 7-11 in league play. This time, Arkansas is riding the momentum of a 4-game league winning streak and looking to build on it in Lexington, where a win would lift Musselman (currently 14-15 in SEC games) to .500 against league competition.

“I think Kentucky’s capable of beating any team in the country,” Musselman said during his Zoom press conference on Saturday. “They’re long. They’re athletic. They have excellent shot-blockers. They play hard. They are really hard to score on. Their defense is really, really good. They do a great job of protecting the rim.

“I have great respect for Kentucky. They’ve had a lot of close games that could have gone either way. You know they are a young team and with young teams sometimes that happens. But they are overly, overly talented. They are very well coached. Like I said, defensively how do you score against them is something you’ve got to talk about. They have some really gifted individual offensive players and again when you watch them every night they are in every game.”

Scouting the Kentucky Wildcats

John Calipari’s ‘Cats opened the season with a drubbing of Morehead State, but nothing else went right for Kentucky in non-conference as Richmond was the first domino in a 6-game skid that included losses against Kansas, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Louisville, although several of those games were close and competitive. Then the Wildcats opened SEC play with a proof-of-life 3-0 start, including a surprising 76-58 road win over a good Florida Gators crew. But two losses against league leader Alabama, a loss at Auburn, a loss at Georgia, and a loss at Mizzou are sandwiched around a nice 82-69 home win over LSU as Kentucky has dropped 5 of its last 6 matchups.

A win at home over ranked Tennessee on Saturday night would be a timely bounce back for Kentucky with Arkansas coming into Rupp Arena on Tuesday. The Wildcats are 2-1 in league games at home and 3-4 in road SEC play.

It’s a typical Wildcats squad in terms of 5-star freshmen talent and team size, length, athleticism, and ability to defend, but what’s been missing is efficient shooting, both overall (41.8% for 13th in the SEC) and beyond the three-point arc (30.2% also ranking 13th in the league). Offensive pace, spacing, and flow have been dysfunctional most of the season for a team averaging only 67.6 points per game (13th in the SEC), as well as only 11.4 assists (14th and last in the league) against 15.1 turnovers per game. Kentucky is solid on the glass (39.0 boards per game ranks 5th), but traditionally dominant on the offensive boards the ‘Cats are only respectable (12.2 per game ranking 6th in the league). The Wildcats are effectively tied for tops in the SEC in rim protection averaging 6.3 blocks per game (same as Florida).

Freshman 6-7 guard Brandon Boston, Jr., leads the team with 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in 31.5 minutes per game, while three more ‘Cats are averaging just north of 10 points per outing: Creighton senior-graduate transfer guard Davion Mintz (10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists); Wake Forest senior transfer and 7-0 big man Olivier Sarr (10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks); and sophomore 6-7 forward Keion Brooks, Jr. (10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks). Freshman guards Dontae Allen (6.7 points per game and a team-best 44.2% shooting from 3) and Devin Askew (6.6 points and a team-best 2.9 assists) and freshman 6-10 forward Isaiah Jackson (6.6 points, a team-best 7.1 rebounds, and a league-best 3.0 blocks) round out a Top 7 that, on paper, gives Kentucky a chance every night out.

Keys for Razorbacks success in Arkansas-Kentucky matchup

Really, this matchup appears to boil down to how Arkansas answers four big questions:

1) Will the Hogs (the No. 1 rebounding team in the SEC at 41.3 boards per game) compete against a collectively bigger and longer Kentucky team on the glass, in second-chance-points, and in points-in-the-paint?

2) Will Arkansas defend (this includes transition D) near the level it did in its two most recent league wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State when those two combined for only 104 points in double-digit losses, while offensively finding just enough production to score in the low-70’s given ‘Bama and Mizzou — ranked teams that won close home games — are the only two opponents that managed to crack at least 70 points in Kentucky’s last 6 games?

3) Outside of freshman guard Moses Moody and senior combo forward Justin Smith — the Superman and Batman on this Hogs team — will someone step up to play the role of Robin in terms of production, effectiveness, and two-way impact (offense and defense)?

4) Will the extra time off due to the weekend postponement of Arkansas-v-Texas A&M (covid-19 protocols for the Aggies) help the banged-up corps of Moody, Smith, junior guard Desi Sills, and freshman big man Jaylin Williams recover and come in fresh and ready for the ‘Cats?

In 8 consecutive losses against Kentucky, the Wildcats consistently wore Arkansas down on the glass and in the paint while pouring on transition offense, especially late in games. Arkansas holding its own in the trenches while not giving up easy scores in transition is paramount. Sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover faces a longer, bouncier frontline in Kentucky compared to Mississippi State’s big frontline that he managed to thrive against in Arkansas’ 61-45 home win on Tuesday. The Hogs could use another stingy defensive performance coupled with offensive firepower from more than just one or two players. Moody is the team’s leading scorer and best player, while Smith is the glue guy and most reliable interior presence. Arkansas needs both to play well with one more Hog in a starring role plus solid performances from the group of Jalen Tate, JD Notae, Davonte “Devo” Davis, Sills, Vanover, and Williams, assuming all are healed enough to go. The extra time between games may be a blessing given the injuries, and it will certainly give Musselman more time to scout and gameplan for Kentucky.

Regarding the injured, Musselman said on Saturday: “Based on yesterday, if we had to play today I would assume Desi would not play. I would assume Jaylin Williams probably wouldn’t play, and if he did it would be for five to 10 minutes like it was last game. But his mobility would be hampered. I would think that Justin would play. And then Moses seemed to be moving better yesterday than prior so I would think he would be fine.”

Fun facts, stats, and trends

* Arkansas has fared better than most teams in terms of games being canceled or postponned due to covid-19 protocols, and with the postponement of Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M it marked only the second such occurence of the season, and the first among the Razorbacks’ league matchups. The Hogs had a non-conference road game at Tulsa in December intially postponed before it was canceled as Arkansas found a replacement home game against Southern.

* Arkansas is 14-0 against NCAA NET Nos. 60 and worse with 13 of those victories coming by double-digit margins, and it is 0-5 against NET Top 50 with an average losing margin of 13.8 points.

* Arkansas is 2-4 in road games, but that includes 2-0 against teams ranked outside the NET Top 60.

* The Hogs are 13-2 with Smith in the lineup, and 1-3 without him. The bouncy 6-7 transfer from Indiana is averaging 11.3 points, a team-best 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 27.5 minutes per game while shooting 49% from the field. Since an expected low-output performance in a 31-point loss at Alabama in his first action back after missing four games following ankle surgery, Smith has scored in double-figures in five consecutive games while averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting a sizzling 57.1% from the field. His 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Mississippi State on Tuesday was his second double-double of the season.

* Freshman 6-4 guard Davonte “Devo” Davis of Jacksonville has carved out a nice niche in the rotation as he has earned 4 starts on the season while increasing his playing time and production since the beginning of league action. In his last 8 games, Davis has averaged 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 66.7% from the free throw line. Davis’ brand of high-energy, spark-off-the-bench, intensity-at-both-ends play has been a necessary component to winning when you look at his impact in victories over Auburn (twice), Georgia, and Ole Miss.

* Vanover has been on a roller-coaster in terms of playing time, production, and impact this season, which mostly saw him playing well in non-conference but not so much in the first half of league play. Yet in Arkansas last 3 outings, the 7-3 Little Rock native stepped up his game to average 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal while shooting 50% from the field. His 13 blocked shots in that 3-game span are the most he’s recorded in 3 consecutive games all season, and that rim-protection surge has him as the SEC’s 3rd best shot-blocker at 2.0 rejections per game. Vanover’s 13-point / 8-rebound performance against MSU on Tuesday stands as only his second game of the season to score in double figures while tallying at least 8 rebounds.

* Moody continues on a path for all-league recognition. The 6-foot-6 Little Rock native leads the team with 16.4 points per game (7th in the SEC); he’s 3rd on the squad with 5.6 rebounds per game (19th in the league); he’s tops among Hogs in made field goals (103, third-most in the SEC) and his 45% field goal shooting ranks 9th in the league; his 31 made three-pointers are second-most on the team (tied for 10th-most in the SEC); and his 75-of-93 effort from the free throw line for 80.6% all rank best on the team with SEC rankings of tied for 2nd-most in makes, 4th-most in takes, and 9th-best in shooting percentage. Moody is the only Razorback so far to receive an individual league award this season as he was once named SEC Freshman of the Week. He’s one of only four freshman nationally to average at least 16 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Analytics, polls, NCAAT projections

As mentioned above, Arkansas entered Saturday with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 31 and the resume includes a 1-5 record in Quad-1 games, 3-0 in Q2 games, and 10-0 in Q3/4 games. The Hogs are currently ranked No. 20 in ESPN’s BPI (Basketball Power Index), No. 22 in Sagarin / USA Today ratings, and No. 26 in KenPom.com’s rankings. In ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s update on Friday (Feb. 5, 2021) to his projected 68-team NCAA tournament field, he slotted the Hogs as a 10-seed. Arkansas remains a Bubble team as the strong analytics stand in contrast to the lack of quality wins.

After receiving votes earlier in the season, the Hogs have not had any voter points in recent Associated Press weekly Top 25 polls that are voted on by 65 media members who cover college basketball.