By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team shifted into full-practice mode at the beginning of the week, and the media who cover the Hoop Hogs packed into the team’s basketball performance center on Thursday to see a portion of the squad’s on-court work.

Hogville has you covered with running updates, including a pre-practice report, observations and analysis from the Hogs’ on-court work, highlight videos, interviews, photos, and more.

* Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile @trevonbrazile2 looked great, showed no ill effects from his surgically repaired knee that was injured in early Dec 2022; Brazile did not go thru live, full contact 5-on-5 scrimmaging today, target date for that is 2-&-a-half wks per Muss

* As expected, the Hoop Hogs ran thru some live, full-contact scrimmaging (those reels dropping a bit later) as well as various shooting drills & offense/defense drills (linked) … from Arkansas practice on Thurs @ the basketball performance center in Fayetteville …

* Arkansas’ 3-point shooting’s been a problem last 2 szns, but based on what we saw here in drill work & 5-on-5 live scrimmaging (see reels below), the Hoop Hogs should be much improved; Pinion & Davenport showed out from distance, Pinion at the rim as well, Graham & Devo attacking.

* Love the shot-in-the-paint contest, D reb, & outlet by Arkansas freshman big man Baye Fall @TheBayeFall21 with Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (lob dime) & Chandler Lawson @chandlerlawson0 (lob smash) doing the rest during Hoop Hogs practice on Thurs …

* More from Hoop Hogs’ open practice on Thurs …

–Devo @MrDevoBuckets & El Ellis @elellis3 team up to force turnover in reel 1

–Devo slash-&-cash twice, plus @J24Davenport w/3-splash in reel 2

–Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 triple in reel 3

–Jalen Graham @jalengrahamm5 B2B buckets reel 4

* Head Hog Eric Musselman answers media questions following Thursday’s open portion of Arkansas practice inside the basketball performance center across the street from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville … players also met with & answered questions from media …

* Arkansas sophomore wing Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 was IMPRESSIVE on Thurs during open portion of Hoop Hogs practice … his confidence is evident, both on the court & during our interview …

* It’s Year 4 for Arkansas star guard Davonte “Devo” Davis @MrDevoBuckets of Jacksonville …

* Arkansas landed one of the most talented players in the nation in guard Khalif Battle @khalifbattle24 during Muss’ April transfer portal haul, & it was great catching up with KB on Thurs after Hoop Hogs practice …

* First time for everything, & in this reel Muss @EricPMusselman jumped in for a tag team interview w/Arkansas transfer wing & sharpshooter Jeremiah Davenport @J24Davenport after Hoop Hogs practice on Thurs …

* Sharing a couple of info nuggets (video linked below) before entering the basketball performance center on Thurs afternoon as the Hoop Hogs will have a portion of their practice in front of the media …

* Arkansas is expected to go through some live, full-contact scrimmaging during a portion of Thursday practice that is open to the media, although sophomore forward Trevon Brazile is not expected to go live.

* Freshman guard Layden Blocker did not practice (wisdom tooth extraction).

* Razorbacks post practice report! UPDATED START TIME: Looks like we’ll push to 6:30ish CT on HogvilleNET youtube live for analysis following Arkansas practice that’s open to the media on Thursday inside the basketball performance center …

* The Hoop Hogs are less than a week away from hosting their annual Red/White intra-squad scrimmage (6:30 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Barnhill Arena) as we await an announcement regarding the roster for each team.

* On Monday, Sept. 25, Arkansas confirmed that Ronnie Brewer, Jr., Todd Lee, & Michael Musselman had each been promoted to assistant coaching assignments joining Keith Smart & Anthony Ruta. Smart, Ruta, and Musselman are the Hogs’ three off-campus recruiters along with Head Hog Eric Musselman.

* Arkansas will host Division II Texas-Tyler in the Hogs’ first exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 20, at Bud Walton Arena, sandwiched in between the Red/White intra-squad game on Oct. 4 at Barnhill Arena and a charity exhibition game vs. Purdue on Oct. 28 at BWA. Also on Oct. 20 is the panned official visit of 2024 national Top 5 / 5-star prospect Tre Johnson, a 6-6 guard at Link Academy in Springfield, Mo. (for the latest on Johnson and other Hog recruits in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes, click the link to our Razorbacks Recruiting article published at Hogville on Wednesday, Sept. 27: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=758819.0).

* Arkansas released all TV designations and most of the game times for its 2023-24 season schedule (for details, click the link to my Hogville article published on Thursday, Sept. 28: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756493.0).

* Razorbacks recruiting continues to be a daily endeavor, and we’ve got the latest on 15 prospects from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes here in our recruiting report published at Hogville on Wednesday, Sept. 27: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=758819.0