Hoop Hogs fight back for 72-68 win over Valparaiso in central Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Following a blowout win a week ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks had to fight their way out of a late 8-point deficit before delivering a flurry of knockout blows to drop Valparaiso, 72-68, in front of 15,630 raucous fans on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena.



Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith scored a game-high 21 points, and his steal with 1:30 to play was followed by his kick-out assist six seconds later to junior guard Mason Jones for a transition three-pointer that tied the game at 65-all, then Jones — he finished with 20 points — gave the Hogs the lead for good, 68-65, with another triple at 0:53.



Joe and Jones each made 2-of-2 free throws in the final 36 seconds to seal the victory as Arkansas finished the game on a 10-3 run to improve to 10-1 on the season, the best start for the Hogs through 11 games since the 2016-17 campaign.



“I thought that we played really, really great basketball in the first four and a half minutes, and I thought we played really excellent basketball in the last seven and a half minutes,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “For whatever reason, the last game before a break is not easy for teams … you look across college basketball every night, there’s a team that loses a game like this every night.”



“The crowd was awesome. The environment tonight, not many environments better than that in college basketball, I can tell you that. That was so loud, and if we’re playing in an empty gym we might not win that game.”



Jones talked about the latest clutch finish for him and the Hogs.



“We were down late and in practice this week we worked on late situations,” said Jones, who scored a career-high 41 points against Tulsa on Dec. 14. “With the way coach Muss prepares us it’s like clockwork.”



“I love playing for this team.”



Coming off a 98-79 home win last Saturday against Tulsa that proved to be their best offensive game of the season, the Razorbacks got out to an 18-5 early lead against Valpo only to see the game devolve into another defensive-grind affair as the Crusaders used runs of 11-1 and 11-3 to grab a 34-32 halftime lead.



Valparaiso’s leading scorer, Javon Freeman-Liberty, capped an 8-1 Crusaders’ spurt with a 3-pointer that gave them a 59-51 lead with 7:47to play in the game.



Joe answered with a triple at 7:13 to trigger a 7-0 Arkansas run that pulled the Hogs within 59-58 at the 5:12 mark.



Valpo extended its lead to 63-58 but Joe made three consecutive free throws after he was fouled on a three-point attempt as part of an Arkansas 4-0 stretch that whittled the Hogs deficit down to 63-62.



Freeman-Liberty scored in the mid-range to send the Crusaders up by three, 65-62, but fueled by Jones’ only two 3-point makes and a couple more made free throws by Joe the Razorbacks’ 8-0 run in a 54-second span gave them a 70-65 lead with 0:36 remaining.



Joe was 5-of-14 from 3 and 6-of-7 from the free throw line for his 21 points, of which 18 were scored in the second half. He also grabbed 7 rebounds to go with 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in 39 minutes.



Joe has increased his scoring output in Arkansas’s last three games — 18, 20, and now 21 points — while seeing an up-tick in his 3-point shooting as he was a combined 14-of-38 for 36.8% during the same stretch.



Jones played only 29 minutes due to foul trouble, but he scored 8 of his 20 points in the final 1:24 of the game. He also had 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 7 turnovers. The top free throw shooter in the SEC coming in made 8-of-9 at the line.



Senior forward Adrio Bailey played 27 minutes and finished with 10 points (including 2-of-3 from 3), 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and a career-high 4 blocks. His vicious swat of Freeman-Liberty with 43 seconds left in the game was sandwiched between Jones’s three-pointer and Joe’s two free throws that put the game away.



Senior graduate-transfer Jimmy Whitt, Jr., finished with 10 points (5-of-10 field goals), 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in 37 minutes. His steal with 1:12 remaining led to Jones’s last 3-pointer that gave the Hogs the lead for good at 68-65.

Valparaiso (7-6) was led by Freeman-Liberty’s 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and 5 turnovers in 38 minutes. Big man Mileek McMilan had 15 points and 9 rebounds before fouling out. Guard Erron Gordon scored 11 points off the bench.



Both teams were physical and stingy defensively, leading to 42 total fouls (including two technical fouls) and 42 free throw attempts.



Arkansas got off to a bad start at the free throw line, going 4-of-10 in the first half, but the Hogs made 10 of their last 11 attempts. The Razorbacks lost the turnover battle (19-16), but they suffered only 7 giveaways in the second half while winning points-off-turnovers (18-11).



Arkansas shot 21-of-52 field goals (40.4%) after starting the game 7-of-12. The Hogs were 10-of-27 from 3 (37.0%) as Joe was 4-of-8 from distance in the final 20 minutes. Arkansas finished 20-of-31 at the free throw line for 64.5%, a big drop for a team that came in shooting 76.0%.



Valpo shot 27-of-72 from the field (37.5%), including 7-of-25 from 3 (28.0%). The Crusaders were 7-of-11 on freebies (63.6%).



Next up for the Razorbacks is an eight-day wait between games before playing their third road tilt of the season — a Sunday, Dec. 29, matchup against Indiana that will tip around 5 p.m. CTand will be televised by the Big Ten Network. Arkansas, 1-1 in true road games, will be back home in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the SEC opener against Texas A&M.