Hoop Hogs add Bryson Morehead as Preferred Walk-on for 2020 class

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Bryson Morehead (6-8, 160, stretch-4, Tompkins High School in Katy, TX) confirmed Friday that he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“I’m excited to come to such a great university with a great reputation, both athletically and academically,” Morehead said. “I’m really exited to come play for Coach (Eric) Musselman. I’m going to come in every day and play hard, try to make the team better.”

Morehead became interested in Arkansas approximately a year ago when he visited the campus in Fayetteville, and he pursued the Hogs from there.

“I went there for spring break last year, amazing campus,” Morehead said. “I forwarded some of my film from high school to Coach (Clay) Moser last fall, and we talked, and he offered me the walk-on position two days ago. I’ve been communicating with Coach Musselman as well.”

Morehead said Arkansas coaches like what he offers their program.

“They like my potential, they like my ability to shoot, they like my length,” Morehead said. “I work hard on both ends of the ball.”

Morehead said he had drawn interest from Tulsa and a handful of Divison II schools.

Tompkins high school head coach Bobby Sanders said Morehead averaged 6 points, 4 rebounds, and shot 51% from 3 in a sixth-man role on a team that finished 11-18 (3-5 in Texas 6A Region 3) in 2019-20.

“He was our sixth man for most of the season, but he ended up finishing most of games,” Sander said, adding that he sees the value Morehead can bring to Arkansas’s roster. “They’re probably looking for someone who can be a shooter in practice. The benefit is he’s a great student, he’s a great kid, and he’ll do a lot for them in practice. He can play defense as well. He’s long, he moves his feet well, and he’s got a knack for blocking shots.”

Morehead becomes Arkansas’s fifth commitment in the 2020 class, joining scholarship pledges Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-4 point guard, Jacksonville, signed with the Hogs in November); Moses Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, committed to the Hogs in November); Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, committed to the Hogs in November); and Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, committed to the Hogs in November).