Hoop Hogs (4-0) own SEC’s best record after 86-50 win over Lipscomb on Saturday

For the second consecutive game, Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody led the team in scoring (18 points) as the Razorbacks were sharp from the outset en route to a 86-50 romp over Lipscomb on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Hogs close out a season-opening four-game homestand unbeaten while emerging from the weekend with the SEC’s top record.

Moody made his first two three-point shot attempts as Arkansas made 5-of-7 from distance to start the game while racing out to a 20-2 lead. The Hogs expanded a 22-point halftime lead to 56-24 with a 10-0 spurt — mostly coming from drives to the basket — to start the second half. 

Moody made 7-of-8 field goals (including 2-of-2 from 3) and 2-of-3 free throws for his 18 points to go with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 24 minutes. The 6-5 Little Rock native was 1 of 3 Hogs in double-figure scoring as junior combo guard JD Notae (12 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist) and senior graduate-transfer Vance Jackson, Jr. (10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal) joined him. Sophomore big man Connor Vanover had game-highs with 9 rebounds and 4 blocks to go with his 6 points, 1 assist, and 1 steal).

The Razorbacks (4-0) improved to 2-0 in the all-time series against the Bisons (1-3). Next up for Arkansas is the first road test of 2020-21 as the Hogs will travel to play defending American Athletic Conference champion Tulsa on Tuesday (6 p.m. CT, livestream provided by ESPN+).

Second-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman improved to 16-1 in non-conference games since taking over the Razorbacks’ program.

Musselman sent out the same starting five — Sills, Moody, Smith, Tate, and Vanover — for the third consecutive game.

Vanover and Moody both made the first two three-pointers they took, and Sills drained a triple of his own, as the Hogs started 5-of-7 from behind the arc to run out to a 20-2 lead. Lipscomb would string together a 9-2 spurt to pull within 22-11, but Arkansas closed the first half by outscoring the Bisons 24-15 to stake a 46-24 halftime lead.

Moody led the Razorbacks in scoring in the first half with 10 points (4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3) as he and Arkansas’ other three freshmen — Jaylin Williams, KK Robinson, and Davonte “Devo” Davis — found themselves on the floor at the same time late in the first half along with junior forward Ethan Henderson. In the first 20 minutes, Williams had 6 points and 4 rebounds, Robinson had 2 points and 3 assists, and Davis had 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

Vanover had 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 assist at the break while Notae registered 7 points and 3 rebounds in the first half.

As a team in the first half, Arkansas shot 17-of-35 from the field (48.6%), including 7-of-20 frmo 3 (35.0%), and 5-of-6 from the free throw line (83.3%). The Razorbacks maed 10-of-15 from inside the arc (66.7%) in the opening half. The Hogs dominated the glass (29-12), assists (9-5), second-chance points (18-3), points-in-the-paint (18-8), and fast-break points (7-0). Defensively, the Hogs held Lipscomb to 8-of-27 field goals (29.6%), including 3-of-8 from 3 (37.5%). The Bisons were 5-of-10 from the free throw line.

