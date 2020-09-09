Homecoming Set For Ole Miss Game Oct. 17

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has set Homecoming for October 17 when the Razorbacks host Ole Miss with this year’s events having a historic twist.

The 2020 Homecoming theme is “One Razorback. One Community.” This theme reflects the campus’ collaboration to provide programming that recognizes and celebrates the rich diversity that makes up the Arkansas Razorback family.

“No group is more exciting to be a part of than the Razorback Community, and this year’s theme reflects just that,” said Student Alumni Board 2020 Director of Homecoming Carlee McGuire. “As Homecoming Director, I am proud to be a part of welcoming Razorbacks from all over the state, nation and world back to The Hill this year for a homecoming that is accessible to everyone. While Homecoming this year may look different, there is no denying that the Razorback spirit is alive and well here in Fayetteville.”

This year’s homecoming events will be held throughout October featuring a combination of virtual and hybrid events, with a special emphasis on the week leading up to the Hogs’ return home to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to play the Rebels.

The University will be celebrating its 90th Homecoming Pep Rally hosted in the Greek Theatre. Plans for the hybrid event will be announced at a later date.

All members of the University of Arkansas family are invited to celebrate the 2020 University of Arkansas Homecoming with details regarding Homecoming available by visiting homecoming.uark.edu.

Arkansas will kick off the Sam Pittman era on Sept. 26 against Georgia inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium as the first of a 10-game, all-conference schedule that includes home games against Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU (Nov. 21) and Alabama (Dec. 5).