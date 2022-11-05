FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – There’s been a lot of talk this week about Arkansas freshman Quincey McAdoo.

That’s because recently he made the switch from wide receiver to cornerback and has been shining in his new position with the Hogs.

His family always knew he was destined for big things in the sport.

“Anytime he could, if he wasn’t in school, after school, during school, he was playing football,” his sister Kennedi McAdoo said.

“He was always a competitor in everything we do, who could put that seatbelt on faster in the car, competing everywhere,” Quincey’s brother Tayelar McAdoo said.

His love for the sport so strong, he even broke his mom’s rules to play it.

“The rule was don’t cross the street, do not cross the street, but they see these boys playing football and no matter how many times I said don’t cross that street, every day they would cross the street and he risked getting a whipping every day,” Quincey’s mom LaTonya Love Larkin said.

Football runs deep in Quincey’s family. His grandpa was the first Black quarterback in Holly Grove and Quincey’s mom said he has a special connection to him on the field.

“We were looking at a picture or a book or something but he saw my dad, my dad passed when I was 2 and a half months, I didn’t know him the kids have never seen him, but he gets up and said I was playing football with him in my dream,” Larkin said.

Quincey even told his grandma he sometimes sees his grandpa running with him on the field.

“Quincey is just living out his dream, his grandad’s dream, and his granddad was just there to guide him to lead him along to his destiny, I don’t know,” his grandma Eunice Hampton said.

Part of fulfilling that destiny was becoming a Razorback.

“I just remember him saying one day, hey momma I’m gonna be a Razorback and I said okay,” Larkin said.

Now, Quincey has a chance to show what he can do with the Hogs. Head coach Sam Pittman said this week he was going to compete for a starting spot in the secondary with Malik Chavis.

“I’m so proud of him being who he is, I can’t even put it in to words how proud I am of him. I look up to my little brother I really do,” Quincey’s sister Reighan McAdoo said.