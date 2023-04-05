FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas pitchers Hunter Hollan and Hagen Smith have been named midseason All-Americans by Perfect Game. Hollan garnered third-team praise as a starter, while Smith earned second-team honors as a reliever.

Hollan, the Razorbacks’ Friday starter, boasts a 4-1 record with a 3.50 ERA in 36.0 innings over seven starts on the year. The junior college product from San Jacinto College has racked up 35 strikeouts while walking just 11 batters this season.

In his first career SEC start, Hollan logged a quality start with six innings of two-run ball against Auburn on March 17. The left-hander struck on three in the series-opening win, which propelled the Razorbacks to an SEC Opening Weekend series sweep.

Hollan, who has allowed three or fewer runs in six of his seven starts, turned in arguably his best start of the season on the road at No. 1 LSU on March 24. The Hallsville, Texas, native matched his career high with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 shutout innings in the Hogs’ win against the top-ranked Tigers.

Smith, meanwhile, began the season as the Razorbacks’ Friday starter before moving to the bullpen. For the season, the left-hander is a perfect 5-0 with a 2.35 ERA, 45 strikeouts and one save in 30 2/3 innings of work over eight games.

As a starter, Smith touts a 3-0 record with a 1.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. The Bullard, Texas, native has limited opposing hitters to a minuscule .167 batting average in a starting role and carded two quality starts on the year.

Since moving to the bullpen, Smith has posted a 2-0 record with a 3.97 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 1/3 relief innings. He locked down his first save of the season against Auburn on March 17, spinning three shutout innings with five strikeouts.

Hollan, Smith and the Razorbacks head to Oxford, Miss., this weekend for three-game set against Ole Miss. First pitch in the series opener at Swayze Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, on SEC Network+.