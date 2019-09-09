Hogville.net Players of the Game Against Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fell to Ole Miss 31-17 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams.

The players of the game for Arkansas in the loss was true freshman wide receiver Trey Knox on offense and junior safety Kamren Curl on defense. For Curl this is the second game in a row for him to capture this award. Running back Rakeem Boyd won it on offense against Portland State.

Against the Rebels, Knox had six catches for 88 yards with a long of 49. He also had what would have been a touchdown reception nullified because of a penalty.

On Monday, Chad Morris talked about Knox, Treylon Burks, Ricky Stromberg, Hudson Henry, A’Montae Spivey and their growth to this point.

“I’m very encouraged with the young guys we’ve got,” Morris said. “Those guys are going to be really good players for us with Treylon, Trey, Ricky, Hudson, A’Montae. I know he missed some, but those guys are going to be good players for us. This is good that those guys are getting huge experience starting in the SEC on the road.

“That’s huge experience, and I don’t think the bright lights were too big for Trey or Treylon. I think those guys made some plays. We saw both of them get the ball in their hands and do something with it. Trey was our player of the game, and obviously, again, if we don’t cover him up he scores a touchdown and he has more yards and has a touchdown under his belt and that kind of thing. I thought he made some good plays, some really good plays and we’ve got to continue to bring him along and understand we’re going to have some young-guy mistakes. Again, he’s gained valuable experience right now playing in the SEC, especially on the road.”

Curl finished Saturday night’s game with eight tackles and a forced fumble that he also recovered and raced for a 69-yard touchdown. John Chavis talked about Curl’s play where he forced the fumble and then scored on it.

“It’s a big part of what we do and work,” Chavis said. “The emphasis paid off. He’s able to get the ball out and able to pull out and it bounce right back to him. Any time you get an opportunity to score on defense it’s a big play, I just wish we would have done some other things on defense so we could have made it count.”

In two games, Knox has caught seven passes for 126 yards. Curl has 13 tackles, including 10 solo, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, one recovered fumble and an interception that he returned 29 yards.