Hogville.net Class of 2020 All-State Team in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2020 prospects have either made their college decisions known or are in process of making them.

The following is an all-state team with only seniors this past fall included. College potential is taken into account as well not just high school careers. Most all-state teams are based on what they did during high school, but this one puts heavy emphasis as well on college potential.

There was some deserving players left off. I was particularly torn at wide receiver with such names as Har-Ber’s Hunter Wood and the Shiloh Christian pair of Truitt Tollett and Beau Cason hard to leave off list. Dumas’ Chris Harris and DJ Russell were equally hard to omit. Numerous others as well.

Here’s the team.

Quarterback

Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 208, Morrilton (Signed with North Carolina)

Running Backs

Brandon Thomas, 5-11, 194, North Little Rock (Signed with Memphis)

Ahmad Adams, 6-1, 230, Bryant (Signed with Arkansas State)

Wide Receivers

Chris Hightower, 6-2, 185, Little Rock Christian (Unsigned)

Jake Meaders, 5-10, 172, Bryant (Unsigned)

Tight End

Bryant Burns, 6-3, 220, Ozark (Signed with Army)

Offensive Line

Robert Scott, 6-6, 295, Conway (Unsigned)

Dalton Perdue, 6-7, 280, El Dorado (Signed with SMU)

Erin Smith, 6-5, 280, North Little Rock (Signed with SMU)

William Mayo, 6-5, 325, Sylvan Hills (Signed with UCA)

Chris Morris, 6-4, 290, West Memphis (Signed with Texas A&M)

Defensive Line

Blayne Toll, 6-5, 248, Hazen (Signed with Arkansas)

Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro (Signed with Arkansas)

Brett Barbaree, 6-3, 250, Benton (Unsigned)

Linebackers

Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 210, Bryant (Signed with Arkansas)

J.T. Towers, 6-4, 210, Joe T. Robinson (Unsigned)

Kendarrius Moore, 6-1, 211 West Memphis (Unsigned)

Quade Mosier, 6-2, 220, Fayetteville (Signed with UCF)

Defensive Backs

Kevin Compton, 6-2, 170, Watson Chapel (Unsigned)

Derriun Thompson, 6-1, 170, Prescott (Unsigned)

JaJuan Boyd, 6-0, 167, Har-Ber (Unsigned)

Tamuarion Wilson, 6-2, 190, Bryant (Unsigned)

Specialists

Rhett Thurman, 6-1, 175, Cabot (Unsigned)

Colby Steed, 5-10, 170, Glen Rose (Unsigned)