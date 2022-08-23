By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is on the practice fields again today as the season opener against Cincinnati continues to draw nearer.

Running back Dominique Johnson practiced with a green protective jersey for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Johnson is working his way back from surgery that kept him out all spring and until this week in the preseason.

The media only got three open periods on Tuesday so not much available to watch. Cade Fortin did hit true freshman running back Rashod Dubinion with a nice 15-yard pass.

The wide receivers continue to make plays and impress. That unit has gone from being a question all spring and into preseason drills to being one of the team strengths by all accounts.

Following practice today the media will get wide receivers Warren Thompson and Matt Landers along with defensive back Myles Slusher. It will be the first media opportunity with Landers since he arrived at Arkansas. He is a transfer from Toledo who also played two years at Georgia including one when Sam Pittman was an assistant with the Bulldogs.

Thompson came over from Florida State last year and his 19 receptions was the best of all returning wide receivers. Jadon Haselwood came from Oklahoma and is the third transfer wide receiver figuring to play a huge role with the Hogs this season. It seems that Thompson, Landers, Haselwood and Ketron Jackson are the wide receivers most likely to be among the three who starts. Several others though will play.

Among the others are Bryce Stephens, Jaedon Wilson, Isaiah Sategna, Quincy McAdoo and Sam Mbake. All appear to have a very bright future with the Hogs.