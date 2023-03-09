FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ first practice is in the books and it was held inside the Walker Pavilion after rainy weather hit the area much of the day.

As promised, Sam Pittman and the staff were moving players around from first to second team mixing the groups. Pittman also said no transfers would be running with the first team immediately and that was the case on Thursday.

However, later in the practice, Arkansas did mix in Isaac TeSlaa and Andrew Armstrong with some first-team work at wide receiver. TeSlaa is from Hillsdale (Mich.) College and Armstrong Texas A&M-Commerce.

Arkansas also ran some two-tight end sets with Nathan Bax and Tyrus Washington both with the first unit. In the first team drills, Bax ran first-team there with Washington second and true freshman Luke Hasz with the third unit. Hasz got a lot of reps and made some nice catches as did Washington. Both showed outstanding hands.

In the first set of team drills, KJ Jefferson obviously worked at quarterback with Rocket Sanders at running back. AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion got a lot of work at running back as well. Cade Fortin took second-team reps at quarterback with Jacolby Criswell and Malachi Singleton also getting in plenty of work.

The first offensive line consisted of Beaux Limmer at center, E’Marion Harris and Brady Latham at the guards and then Devon Manuel and Ty’Kieast Crawford at the guards.

Bryce Stephens, Jaedon Wilson and Sam Mbake ran first-team wide receiver in the early sets. Isaiah Sategna and Tyrone Brodin also get numerous reps along with TeSlaa and Armstrong.

Some key players were on the sideline with injuries including safety Alfahiym Walcott, cornerback Quincey McAdoo, running back Dominique Johnson, offensive lineman Luke Brown and quarterback Kade Renfro. Walcott was on crutches with an injury to his right knee.

Some other offensive lineman who got in some second-team work were Andrew Chamblee, Joshua Braun, Josh Street, Patrick Kutas and Terry Wells.

Arkansas will practice again on Friday at 4 p.m.