FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting recruits on Saturday as they take on Kent State with hopes of going 2-0 on the season.

The BYU game at night next week is expected to be a bigger weekend as far as numbers, but after not being allowed to host prospects last week the Hogs are happy to have visitors.

The following recruits are among the ones expected to be at the game.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff, Class of 2024

Charlie Collins, DE, 6-5, 265, Mills, Class of 2024

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville, Class of 2024

Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 185, Central Arkansas Christian, Class of 2025

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside, Class of 2024

Selman Bridges, CB, 6-4, 170, Temple Lake Belton, Texas, Class of 2024

Bo Mosley, WR-DB, 6-2, 165, Russellville, Class of 2025

Antonio Jordan, WR, 6-4, 215, Warren, Class of 2025

Demarco Moore, WR, 5-10, 160, Beebe, Class of 2026

Harris Vinson, ATH, 6-1. 205, Bentonville West, Class of 2025

Jace White, WR, 6-0, 180, North Little Rock, Class of 2025

Bradyn King, OL, 6-2, 300, Gurdon, Class of 2025

Tate Spray, OL, 6-5, 270, Centerpoint, Class of 2025

Quentin Murphy, QB, 6-1, 205, Joe T. Robinson, Class of 2025

Daniel Anderson, ATH, 6-0, 195, Bryant, Class of 2025

Jordan Walker, QB, 6-1, 210, Bryant, Class of 2025