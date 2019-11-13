Hogs Welcome Regions’ Best To Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s cross country team will continue their postseason title-hunt Friday, Nov. 15 at Agri Park as the Razorbacks host the NCAA South Central Region Championships for the fifth time in program history.

Teams competing at the regional championships include: Houston, Arkansas State, Rice, Abilene Christian, Incarnate Word, Sam Houston State, Grambling, Stephen F. Austin, North Texas, UL-Monroe, New Orleans, UT-Arlington, Texas State, UTSA, Texas A&M, SE Louisiana, UT-Rio Grande Valley, McNeese State, Texas, Texas Southern, Texas A&M-CC, Tulane, LSU, Arkansas-Little Rock, Lamar, Baylor, Nicholls State.

Arkansas returns three All-Region performers from last season in Ryan Murphy, Matt Young, and Graham Brown as well as the South Central Regional Coach of the Year in Chris Bucknam from the 2018 regional championships which saw the Hogs race past former Southwest Conference rival Texas by a 17-point margin. Murphy is the top-returning Razorback finisher from last year’s meet, completing the 10K in 32:09.7 finishing 12th-overall.

Last Year’s Regional in College Station

• Date: Nov. 9, 2018

• Champions: Arkansas, 59 points (5-11-12-15-16)

• Outcome: 17-point margin of victory

• Runner-up: Texas, 76 points (6-9-10-14-37)

Wooo Pig vs. Hook em’ Horns

Out of the 38 regional titles, Arkansas has won, 24 have been attained through overcoming a spirited battle with perpetual runner-up Texas. Successfully topping the Longhorns in the last six regional meetings, the Razorbacks have averaged a 17.75-point margin of victory.

Arkansas Cross Country at the Regional Championships

• 48 All-Region selections (since 2010)

• 38 Regional titles

• 21 Regional individual titles

– Most Recent: 2014, Stanley Kebenei

• Last Perfect Finish (1-2-3-4-5), 1982

• Largest Margin of Victory, 84 (1998)

Meet Info

The 2019 NCAA South Central Regional Championship men’s 10K will begin at 12:00 p.m. after which an awards ceremony will be held for the top individual performers and team champions.

Live results will be available for the meet through Flash Results. Additional information regarding the meet can be found at the NCAA South Central Region Championships central.

Admission is free to fans of all ages.

For more information on Arkansas Cross Country including in-meet updates, follow @RazorbackTFon Twitter.

