Hogs Trying to Get Running Game Going Beyond Rakeem Boyd

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has got good production from junior Rakeem Boyd in the running game, but trying to get more from rest of backs.

In two games, Boyd has carried 35 times for 181 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Arkansas has rushed for 265 yards on 68 attempts. Devwah Whaley has 11 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown while Chase Hayden has added 10 attempts for 22 yards. Wide receiver De’Vion Warren is second on the team with four carries for 49 yards.

Chad Morris talked about why Ole Miss was able to hold Arkansas’ running game down on Saturday. The Hogs finished the game with 26 carries for 61 yards.

“The first half they were loading the box on us and I think that really, going back and watching the film, they didn’t do anything out of the ordinary,” Morris said. “They bumped their front a little bit, slid their front, but we see that every week against our defense. That wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. We’ve just got to continue to maintain our blocks, play with a low pad level. And we’ve got to be able to hold on to the football too. I thought we had some creases there. We were mixing some things up and that was it.”

True freshman running back A’Montae Spivey hasn’t played in the first two games and junior T.J. Hammonds still has two games left on a suspension before he can play.

“We’re bringing A’Montae along,” Morris said. “He’s going to be a great talent for us, but we’ve just got to make sure that he’s ready to get on the field and feels comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. I think with the other two, with Chase and with Devwah, I think that there’s times there that the crease is there. We’ve got to find it. I thought Devwah ran the ball well at times. I thought he caught the ball well out of the backfield.

“Had the one up the sidelines that if we could just get get in on him in stride we have a chance to score on that play. But with Chase the same thing, we’ve got to get confidence in these guys. We know that the physicality of this week moving forward, we’re going to need them all, and we’ve got to make sure that they’re ready to go, and so that’s something that we’re encouraging those guys, and we’ve got to continue to stay the course with them.”

Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock also talked about Spivey and the rest of the running game.

“Yeah, we’ve got to be more consistent up front and making holes for those guys,” Craddock said. “I think Rakeem is running with more confidence right now than those other two guys. He’s able to lower his shoulder and be his own blocker. The biggest thing with those guys is just to get them more confident. They’ve played a lot of ball and we’ve got to get them more confident, get them more reps in practice and try to keep bringing A’Montae along as well.”

Arkansas and Colorado State will kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. In addition it has been announced the Arkansas and San Jose State kickoff in Razorback Stadium will be at 6:30 on Sept. 21. Both Colorado State and San Jose State will be televised on the SEC Network.

