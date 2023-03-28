FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host its annual Pro Day on Wednesday with 14 athletes participating trying to impress the NFL teams.

The headliner this year is linebacker Drew Sanders who played one season for the Hogs after previously being at Alabama. It was a very good season for Sanders as he moved to linebacker for Michael Scherer.

Sanders, 6-5, 235, had 103 tackles, 40 solo, 13.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, an interception, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and recovered one. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Sanders rated the No. 1 inside linebacker, but has recently removed him from the first round of his mock draft.

Kiper also has center Ricky Stromberg rated among his Top 10 at each position. Kiper places Stromberg the No. 6 center in the draft. Stromberg, 6-4, 315, started 44 games at Arkansas. Most were at center, but did play some guard earlier in his career.

Among the other Razorbacks working out Wednesday will be wide receivers Jadon Haselwood, 6-3, 210, and Matt Landers, 6-5, 197. Both went to the NFL Combine. Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, 6-9, 331, linebacker Bumper Pool, 6-2, 232, and safety Latavious Brini, 6-2, 215, are among the other top Razorbacks working out.

The remainder of the group will be wide receiver Tyson Morris, 6-1, 190, long snapper Jordan Silver, 6-2, 240, kicker Jake Bates, 5-10, 202, linebacker Martrell Spaight, 6-0, 243, defensive lineman Bijhon Jackson, 6-1, 339, defensive end Dorian Gerald, 6-3, 256, and defensive lineman Terry Hampton, 6-1, 314.

Among the events will be the 40-yard dash, 20-yard and 60-yard shuttles.

Pool, Spaight and Sanders will do the linebacker drills. Morris and Landers are scheduled for the wide receiver drills. Gerald, Hampton and Jackson will do defensive line drills. Stromberg and Wagner will work for the scouts looking for offensive linemen. Brini will do defensive back drills while Silver and Bates are slated for the special team drills. Haselwood apparently isn’t slated to work out with the wide receivers. Spaight was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, wide receiver Treylon Burks was taken in Round 1 with pick No. 18. John Ridgeway went to the Dallas Cowboys in Round 5 with pick No. 178. The final Razorback drafted was defensive back Montaric Brown in Round 7 with the 222-overall pick.