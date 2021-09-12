Hogs Thrash Lamar, 6-0

SAN ANTONIO – Arkansas soccer (4-2) earned its second shutout of the weekend, this time versus Lamar (2-5), by a score of 6-0. The Razorbacks once again dominated at the UTSA Invitational, outshooting the Cardinals 36-3.

Freshman Van Fitch notched two goals today, the first of her collegiate career.

How it Happened

>> Taylor Malham got the Hogs on the board first in the third minute after a Parker Goins run down the middle. Goins dumped it off to Jessica De Filippo who found Malham for a shot to the far post.

>> In the eighth minute, Anna Podojil drew a penalty kick after a yellow card from the Cardinal goalie in the box. Podojil converted the PK into the lower right corner of the goal.

>> Reagan Swindall netted the third goal of the day, and her first of the season, in the 18th minute. She headed it in after a corner kick on the far side from Goins.

>> The fourthgoal came from Sophia Aragon, the first of her collegiate career. Assists from Ava Tankersley and Ava Benedetti allowed Aragon to put the Hogs up 4-0 in the 39th minute.

>> Fitch ended the first half with the first goal of her career in the 43rd minute. After a corner from the far side, Ava Tankersley found Fitch, where she finished it center net.

>> Fitch capped the Hogs’ offense with a goal in the 63rd minute, putting Arkansas up 6-0. Tankersley again found Fitch where she crossed it into open space in the box, allowing Fitch to finish it for her second of the day.

>> The Razorbacks held Lamar to just one shot in the second half, and only one shot-on-goal for the day. 22 of the Hogs’ 36 shots were on goal.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“There was a lot to take from this weekend. We talked a lot about external factors not affecting our standards and performance. We played neutral-site morning and afternoon matches, so the crowds were smaller; it was hot. It was a shorter turnaround than we were used to. We don’t make excuses and I thought our leadership did a nice job of making sure we held a standard as a group. We have a long way to go but we got better this weekend.”

Next Time Out

The Razorbacks will return to Fayetteville to open up SEC play against No. 19 Tennessee on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.