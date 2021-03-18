Hogs Set to Open SEC Play With Alabama Coming to Town

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas is set to host Alabama for a three-game series to open SEC play.

The Razorbacks were rolling at 12-0 before the final game at Louisiana Tech and a Tuesday home contest against Oklahoma. Arkansas will enter the weekend series with a two-game skid. Dave Van Horn was asked on Monday if it was possible the loss to Louisiana Tech on Sunday could be a good thing and he talked about he will know concerning that with how his team plays this week. He probably didn’t like what he saw against OU.

“I think time will tell on that,” Van Horn said. “If we play well [Tuesday] and this weekend, then maybe it was. Obviously you want to win every game. It frustrates you when you lose a game like that because we had a chance to break it open and we just couldn’t get the big hit. It was a pitcher who threw extremely well, huge zone when he was on the mound and at the same time, the wind’s blowing straight in from center field about 20-25 mph that knocked down three balls that would have left the yard – one in the last inning. The ball that (Cayden) Wallace hit would have gone over that center field wall or hit high off of it, easy. It’s just kind of the breaks of the game sometimes. Hopefully they didn’t like that feeling of losing and they’ll get hooked up and ready to go this week.”

Van Horn knows Alabama will come to Baum-Walker Stadium fired up and ready to play its best baseball of the season.

“As far as Alabama, they’re pitching really well,” Van Horn said. “They’re scoring runs and playing solid defense. They’ve won 14 games already. We’re not sure exactly who they are going to pitch against us. I think we know a couple of them. One of their better pitchers, he hasn’t thrown the last couple of weekends. So we’ll investigate that once we get past tomorrow’s game. It’s tough to talk about them when we’re looking at Oklahoma coming in. But we’re still gathering information and looking at some video and we’ll really get into that more after the ballgame [Tuesday].”

Van Horn wasn’t sure if Alabama’s Connor Prielipp would be available to pitch this weekend. He was the winning pitcher in the season opener against McNeese, but hasn’t pitched since then.

“Well, their ace is a left-hander and he hasn’t pitched the last three weeks, so we don’t know what’s going on there,” Van Horn said. “Nobody’s really said anything. He threw great in the first outing, didn’t give up a run, but he hasn’t been out there since. So we don’t know if there’s a major problem, a strain, he’s sick – we don’t know. But he’s really good.He hasn’t hardly given up any runs in his college year. Last year was shortened, he pitched great, a lot of hype. They have two other really good starters and I think they threw two right-handers Friday, Saturday and then they threw a left-hander that threw yesterday. But they can pitch. They’ve done a good job of it. They have three or four quality, quality starters. The talent level at Alabama since their staff has gotten there has continued to get better. They’re going to be a force in the league this year.”

As far as his own rotation, Van Horn will stick with the one he used in Ruston this past weekend.

Pallette has pitched in four games with all of them starts. He has a record of 1-0. Pallette has thrown 17.1 innings, allowed 10 hits, given up four runs (all earned), walked seven, struck out 31 and has an ERA of 2.08.

Vermillion has thrown in four games with three of them starts. His record is 1-0. He has pitched 17.1 innings, allowed 10 hits, five runs (all earned), nine walks, struck out eight and has an ERA of 2.60.

Lockhart has started all four games he’s appeared in. He has a record of 1-1. Lockhart has pitched 18 innings, allowed 14 hits, six runs (all earned), walked seven and struck out 22.

The Razorbacks are now allowed to have 1,500 additional fans in the stands and that is something that obviously pleases Van Horn.

“Well I’m excited to just have more fans in the stadium,” Van Horn said. “I think the players appreciate the support. You know it makes it more fun for them to go out and play in front of a big crowd and at home. I’m just excited for things to get back to more normalcy here at the ballpark and out in the real world. I’m looking forward to seeing the difference a little bit. I think we will have a full crowd, what we’re allotted so to speak. I think it will definitely help us.”

Arkansas is 12-2 on the season. The games Friday and Saturday will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be available on SEC Network+ and then Sunday’s game starts at 2 p.m. and is on the SEC Network.