FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas plays host to FIU on Saturday, but they also will have two official visitors on campus.

The Hogs are hosting Dodge City (Kan.) Community College tight end Gregory Genross, 6-7, 230, and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College offensive tackle Raekwon Bouldin, 6-7, 350, for official visits.

The Jayhawk Conference released its all-league teams this week and Genross was the first-team tight end. He has caught 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Originally from The Bronx in New York, Genross has offers to Mississippi State, Houston, West Virginia, New Mexico State, Troy, Texas State and Utah State in addition to the Razorbacks.

Genross and Dodge City are 7-3 on the season and ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA Division I rankings. He played high school at John F. Kennedy. He’s a three-star recruit.

Bouldin has offers to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Auburn, Purdue, Chattanooga and Florida A&M. He’s scheduled to see Mississippi State next month for an official visit, but at this time the Bulldogs don’t have a head coach. He played high school football at Canton in Mississippi.