FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has an impressive list of unofficial visitors slated to be in attendance watching the Razorbacks face Auburn.

The group includes a combination of commitments and prospects uncommitted. Arkansas is coming off an impressive 39-36 overtime win over Florida in The Swamp.

The Razorbacks have an official visitor also. Click here for that story.

Visit List (Unofficials)

Commitments

Charlie Collins, DE, 6-5, 265, Little Rock Mills, 2024 — Has 89 tackles and 12 sacks this season. Outstanding four-star recruit.

Kobe Branham, OL, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside, 2024 — Held a signing ceremony Wednesday in front of student body. Will officially sign on Dec. 20.

Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 185, Central Arkansas Christian, 2025 — Won conference title last Friday downing Lamar 53-0. He had four touchdown passes and rushed for two more.

Marcus Wimberly, S, 6-1, 183, Bauxite, 2025 — Outstanding on both sides of ball for Bauxite, but will be safety with the Hogs.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 165, Aledo, Texas, 2024 — Talented cornerback who has brother at Texas. Is part of undefeated Aledo team. Has 25 tackles and five pass breakups.

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 175, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas, 2024 — Four-star who has caught 39 passes for 766 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville, 2024 — Outstanding wide receiver who has his team in the playoffs. Also kickoff returner.

Tevis Metcalf, DB, 6-0, 180, Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, 2024 — Younger brother of TJ Metcalf, one of Arkansas’ talented young defensive backs.

Wyatt Simmons, LB, 6-3, 215, Harding Academy, 2024 — Sam Pittman went to see him play during the bye week. His father is the head football coach at Harding University.

Ahkhari Johnson, ATH, 5-11, 185, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, 2024 — Outstanding on both sides of the football for the same high school Landon Jackson played for.

Targets

Bo Mosley, S, 6-2, 172, Russellville, 2025 — 19 tackles and six interceptions this season. Visited for Kent State game as well.

Quentin Murphy, QB, 6-1. 205, Joe T. Robinson, 2025 — Holds several Power 5 offers. Passed for 842 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Rushed 70 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns.

Jakob Coleman, ATH, 5-11, 170, Joe T. Robinson, 2025 — Caught six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Has 35 tackles, 23 solo, five interceptions, two pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Williams Nwaneri, Edge, 6-5, 250, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, 2024 — The consensus No. 1 edge rusher in the nation. Committed to Missouri.

Isaiah Mozee, WR, 6-4, 190, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, 2025 — Listed Top 8 and Hogs made the cut. Four-star recruit.

DeZephen Walker, RB, 6-0, 190, Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.), 2026 — Among the top recruits in the nation in Class of 2026 regardless of position.

Possible Visitors

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 180, Pine Bluff, 2024 — Outstanding wide receiver, Decommitted from Hogs last Saturday, but said Friday he isn’t sure if he will visit this Saturday or not. A four-star recruit.

Brian Huff, LB, 6-4, 225, Valley View, 2024 — Committed to Missouri. A source close to him said his commitment to Missouri is solid, but they might visit Arkansas on Saturday. Huff has a playoff game tonight. Another four-star recruit.