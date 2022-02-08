Somebody’s winning ways had to end, and it was Arkansas that kept chopping away until No. 1 Auburn fell down for good, 80-76, in overtime on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena to halt the Tigers’ 19-game win streak while the Razorbacks extended their own run of consecutive victories to 9 games in what was the first-ever matchup at BWA between the Hogs and a top-ranked opponent.

Arkansas overcame a 5-point deficit with 5-of-6 free throw shooting to key a 7-2 run in the final 2:28 of regulation to send the game to overtime at 66-all, and the Hogs made 11-of-14 at the foul line in the extra period while stringing together enough stops to hold off the Tigers.

The Hogs had help, too, from 20,327 rabid fans in BWA who collectively turned the sound up to deafening every time the Tigers shot free throws. In a nip-and-tuck game, Auburn made only 1-of-8 free throws from the 10:29 mark of the second half through the end of overtime.

Arkansas (19-5, 8-3 SEC, NCAA NET No. 37) is now 2-11 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams, which includes a 65-64 win over the Michael Jordan-led North Carolina Tar Heels in Pine Bluff in February 1984.

The Razorbacks improved to 14-1 in home games at BWA this season as they picked up their second Quad-1 win in 2021-22 while moving a half-game ahead of No. 19 Tennessee for third place in the SEC standings, one game behind second-place and 5th-ranked Kentucky and now only two games back of first-place and top-ranked Auburn (22-2, 10-1 SEC, NCAA NET No. 7), which prior to its loss at Arkansas had not dropped a game since early non-conference play in November. The last time the Razorbacks lost a game was on Jan. 8 at Texas A&M, 86-81. The Hogs have beaten the Tigers in three consecutive meetings between the two schools as they improved to 37-20 in the all-time series.

Going back to the start of last season, the Hoop Hogs men’s program sports the SEC’s best overall record (44-12), the best regular-season league mark (21-7), and four 9-game winning streaks (two in ’20-21 and now two in ’21-22).

“We’ve been overlooked nationally, completely overlooked,” said third-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, who immediately and excitedly went shirtless after the game as he and his team were engulfed by wild Hog fans that rushed the court at the sound of the final horn.

Musselman zeroed in on his team’s confidence entering its first game against a top-ranked opponent.

“I give our players a lot of credit,” he said. “The last couple of days in preparation, shootaround, they truly believed tonight that they were going to win the game.

“We talked about being level … You know, when that thing went into overtime and we were in the huddle, I didn’t sense any panic. We had a lot of players talking in the huddles, which I thought was a great sign … It wasn’t just me. Early in the year it was one voice, but we had a lot of guys talking about a lot of different things … We did some unique things that we hadn’t done before, and they went out and executed them.”

Senior guard and SEC leading score JD Notae led the Hogs with a game-high 28 points (including 11-of-14 free throw shooting) to go with 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists, and 3 steals. He made key plays throughout, including a steal that led to him getting fouled and making both free throws to tie the game at 64-all with 54.4 seconds remaining in regulation. His three-pointer with 3:06 in overtime gave the Hogs a 70-69 lead. He made 3-of-4 freebies in the final 1:20 of the extra period, including the final point of the game with 12.5 seconds to go that extended the Hogs’ to a two-possession lead.

Sophomore big man Jaylin Williams notched his 6th double-double in the Hogs’ last 12 games — 13 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 drawn charges — and he also made crucial plays at both ends of the floor in crunch time. Williams’ layup with 22 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 66-all, his third drawn charge at the 3:19 mark of overtime led to Notae’s go-ahead triple on the Hogs’ ensuing offensive possession, he made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:52 of the extra period, and his offensive rebound off a missed Hog free throw with 16.1 seconds left in overtime led to Notae’s final freebie that extended the Hogs to their final four-point winning margin.

Senior 3/4-combo forward Au’Diese Toney also had a double-double –14 points and 10 rebounds — as most of his 5 offensive rebounds were second-half grind battles that the Hogs desperately needed in a game where they finished minus-18 on the glass (60-42) and minus-10 in second-chance-points (22-12).

Sophomore sixth man Devo Davis had his best scoring game in his last nine outings — 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including a much needed 2-of-3 effort on triples with both distance-makes coming in a back-and-forth second half. Davis also had a game-high 5 steals and 4 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Senior 3/4-combo forward Stanley Umude finished with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Senior guard Chris Lykes had 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, and he made 2-of-2 free throws with 27.6 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Hogs a 78-73 lead.

In 7 of its previous 8 games during the current winning streak, Arkansas was stingy defensively while limiting opponents to below 39% field goal shooting, including below 31% from 3. Against Auburn on Tuesday, the Hogs held the Tigers to 30-of-80 shooting (37.5%) including 8-of-32 from 3 (25.0%). Meanwhile, Arkansas made 23-of-67 field goals (34.3%), including 8-of-27 from 3 (29.6%).

Arkansas, a top 7 team in Division 1 in both free throws made and free throws attempted per game, shot 26-of-32 from the free throw line (81.3%) against Auburn while the Tigers were only 8-of-17 on freebies (47.1%).

While it lost the rebounding battle in a big way, Arkansas dominated turnovers (19-11, including an 11-5 advantage in steals), points-off-turnovers (24-10), and fast-break points (16-2). The Hogs were outscored 34-28 in the paint, but they won bench scoring (16-13).

The Razorbacks improved to 7-4 against teams ranked in the NCAA NET Top 100 (wins over No. 1 Auburn, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, then-No. 12-but-now-unranked LSU, Cincinnati, and Kansas State, and losses to Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma). They’re 12-1 against teams ranked outside the NET Top 100. Arkansas is now 2-3 in Quad-1 games, 6-0 in Q2 games, 4-2 in Q3 games, and 7-0 in Q4 games.

Musselman picked up his first career win against a No. 1-ranked team as he moved to 64-24 overall leading Arkansas, which includes a 30-19 mark against SEC teams. He’s now 3-1 coaching head-to-head against Auburn and Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl.

Auburn was led by 7-1 sophomore Walker Kessler’s 16 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 blocks before he fouled out late in overtime. Freshman 6-10 forward Jabari Smith — projected by some to be the top pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft — finished with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Sophomore guard Wendell Green, Jr., finished with 19 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals, and his personal 7-0 scoring run gave Auburn a 64-59 lead with 2:52 to go in regulation. Junior 6-6 wing and Little Rock Parkview alum Allen Flanigan started for the Tigers and finished with 6 points and 4 rebounds. Sophomore guard and Georgia transfer KD Johnson — Auburn’s second-leading scorer coming in at 13.5 points per game — was held to 2 points on 1-of-7 field goals and 0-of-2 free throws to go with only 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 33 minutes.

Next up for Arkansas is an SEC road game against Alabama on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Against Auburn, Musselman went with his big starting five of Notae, Williams, Toney, Umude, and Wade for the eighth consecutive game.

Auburn led 11-7 when Arkansas went off on a 20-4 scoring spree to grab their biggest lead, 27-15, with 4:13 to play in the first half.

Umude hit a couple of three-pointers, Williams had a dunk plus a triple-and-one, and Notae had a personal 5-0 run in that stretch.

Auburn cobbled together a 10-1 run to close out the first 20 minutes as Arkansas clung to a 28-25 lead at the break.

Arkansas won the first-half turnover battle (11-6) and points-,

off-turnovers (15-4), but Auburn dominated the glass (31-15) and second-chance-points (12-0).

The Hogs made 9-of-29 from the field (31.0%), including 4-of-13 from 3 (30.8%), and 6-of-7 free throws (85.7%). Defensively, Arkansas limited Auburn to 9-of-34 field goal shooting (26.5%), including 2-of-12 from 3 (16.7%). The Tigers made 5-of-7 from the foul line (71.4%).

