Arkansas returned to the national polls this week – #23 by the AP ad #24 by the coaches – and return to the road to play at Missouri on Tuesday (Feb. 15). Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

After a nine-game win streak and a one-point loss at Alabama, Arkansas returned to the top 25 this week after a nine-week absence. The last time Arkansas was ranked in both polls was earlier this season (Dec. 13) at #24 AP and #19 coaches. The Hogs were ranked in both polls for each of the first six polls of the year and have received votes in both polls an additional three weeks (as well as two weeks in just the coaches poll).

• This will be the 58th meeting between Arkansas and Missouri, the 21st since Missouri joined the league in 2012-13 and the second this season. Arkansas has won 4 of the last 5 and owns a 31-26 advantage in the series. However, the Tigers lead 16-11 in games played in Columbia. The Razorbacks lead 12-8 in SEC meetings.

• The last time Arkansas and Missouri squared off was last month (Jan. 12). Arkansas used a 19-0 run early in the game for a 26-3 lead, held Missouri to just 15 first-half points and cruised to an 87-43 victory. The win snapped a spell for the Hogs of losing 5 of 6 games and started the Razorbacks’ recent nine-game win streak.

• Two Razorbacks could eclipse 1,800 career points at Missouri.

• Stanley Umude enters the game 1,793 career points. He ranks 35th among active NCAA Division I players and 2nd among active SEC players. Umude also ranks 6th among active players in the SEC with 663 career rebounds and 6th among active players in the SEC with 111 career blocked shots.

• JD Notae enters the game with 1,791 career points. He ranks 37th among active NCAA Division I players and 3rd among active SEC players. Notae leads all active SEC players (and 24th in the NCAA) in career steals with 206.