FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 6 Arkansas (20-4) returns home for a midweek meeting against Omaha (7-10) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch between the Razorbacks and Mavericks is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Hogs have won 14 consecutive games at home and are 17-1 overall inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium this season. It matches Arkansas’ longest home winning streak under head coach Dave Van Horn, whose Hogs also put together 14-game home winning streaks in 2018 and 2022.

Schedule

Tuesday, March 28

Omaha vs. #6 Arkansas – 6 p.m. – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

On the Mound

Tuesday, March 28

Omaha RHP Charlie Bell (1-2, 8.36 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (2-0, 1.98 ERA)

True freshman Ben Bybee will make his fourth start of the year on Tuesday. For the season, the right-hander owns a 2-0 record with a 1.98 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings of work. Bybee has limited opposing hitters to a .220 average.

Tune In

Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) will have the call of Tuesday’s game on SEC Network+. The game can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app, with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Razorback great Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call.

A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Series History

Arkansas is 1-2 all-time against Omaha, including a 1-0 record under head coach Dave Van Horn.

Last season’s midweek meeting was the first between the Hogs and Mavs since 1965, when the teams met for a doubleheader at the Washington County Fairgrounds. In 2022, Arkansas picked up its first win against Omaha with a lopsided 15-3 victory at Baum-Walker Stadium.

In the Polls

Perfect Game – 5

D1Baseball – 6

NCBWA – 6

USA Today Coaches – 6

Baseball America – 7

Collegiate Baseball – 7

Happy at Home

Since Van Horn’s first season at the helm of the program in 2003, the Hogs have had 10 home winning streaks of 10 or more games, including four home winning streaks of 12 or more games:

14 – March 1-March 21, 2023

14 – March 5-April 2, 2022

14 – April 14-June 9, 2018

12 – Feb. 11-March 11, 2003

Midweek Wins

Arkansas is a perfect 6-0 in midweek games this season. Including the Tuesday’s midweek contest against the Mavericks, seven midweek games remain on Arkansas’ 2023 regular-season schedule.

The Hogs last went undefeated in midweek games in 2005, posting a perfect 9-0 record that season.