FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is 2-4 on the season, but Sam Pittman feels the recruiting class of 19 for 2024 is still remaining positive for the Razorbacks.

Pittman saw his team come out of the gate 2-0 this season, but since then have lost four straight with Alabama looming on Saturday. On Wednesday, Pittman was asked about the reception from recruits amid this losing skid?

“I think a lot of our recruits are coming for reasons to play for the Razorbacks,” Pittman said. “To play for the state of Arkansas. I think there are several different reasons. I think some of them are coming to play for their position coach. You know, all those type things. I feel really, really good about the guys that we have committed to us. Real good.

“But, we also work very hard at keeping that relationship going, too. We know there’s vultures out there that are saying that we’ve lost four-in-a-row, they’re letting them know like they don’t already know. It’s the school they’re committed to. It’s a relationship game. It’s a relationship business, if you will. And as long as we keep our relationships I do not feel like we will have much of a problem of losing any of our commits.”

Arkansas currently has one quarterback, a pair of running backs including one who is more an athlete capable of playing multiple positions, three wide receivers, a trio of offensive linemen, two defensive ends, a pair of linebackers, five defensive backs and an athlete. Pittman listed what needs might still be there from the high schools in Class of 2024.

“I think, you know obviously if we could find another linebacker out of high school we may take him,” Pittman said. “O-linemen are always guys that we would take. We’re actively looking in the 24 class because you never stop recruiting. If we could sign 19 or 20 of the ones that we want, I think I’d be very satisfied and then trade out portal-for-portal.”

Arkansas also has three commitments for 2025 and two more in 2026.

Six of the 2024 recruits are from inside the state. They are Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 185, Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215, Fort Smith Southside offensive guard Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, and Mills defensive end Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265.

The Razorbacks also have landed four from both Texas and Alabama. In Texas, Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen, 6-0, 160, Texarkana Pleasant Grove cornerback Ahkhari Johnson, 5-11, 175, Missouri City Ridge Point wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170, and Temple Lake Belton cornerback Selman Bridges, 6-4, 170.

In Alabama, Arkansas has pledges from Hoover safety Jeremy Cook, 6-3, 215, Pinson Clay-Chalkville defensive back Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 175, Leeds defensive end Kavion Henderson 6-3, 250, and Montgomery St. James Academy quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-3, 215.

In Georgia, the Hogs have pledges from Marietta Kell linebacker Justin Logan, 6-3, 215, and Decatur Columbia running back-athlete Jadan Baugh, 6-1, 217. Others committed are Waxhaw (N.C:) Marvin Ridge offensive tackle Kai Greer 6-6, 285, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass offensive guard Zuri Madison, 6-5, 315, and Batesville (Miss.) South Panola athlete Julius “JuJu” Pope, 6-0, 195.

In 2025, Arkansas has commitments from Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 183, and St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep running back Jamarion Parker, 6-0, 185. The 2026 commitments are San Diego (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Tay Lockett, 6-0, 175, and Carterville (Ga.) Cass offensive tackle Bear McWhorter, 6-4, 300.

Class of 2024 Recruiting Class Team Rankings

247Composite — 20

ESPN — 21

Rivals — 21

On3 — 20