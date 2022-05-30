FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas coaches are about to wrap up the spring evaluation period that ends on May 31, but then official visitors will start in full as June rolls around.

In addition to all the football camps scheduled, Arkansas’ coaches will be busy hosting official visitors as well. The Razorbacks currently have 11 verbal commitments for the Class of 2023.

The official visits will start on June 8-10. Arkansas will bring in Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep defensive lineman Ayombami Tifase, 6-4, 304. He also has official visits set to Virginia Tech and Florida State. It’s considered likely he chooses from those three schools out of his 14 offers.

The next set of official visits will be June 10-12. Arkansas has four top recruits set to visit that weekend. Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive lineman Madden Sanker, 6-4, 305, Frisco (Texas) Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh, 6-7, 345, Powell (Tenn.) wide receiver Ayden Green, 6-3, 180, and Houston (Texas) Klein Forest edge Brad Spence, 6-3, 230, are all slated to visit.

Stroh has been to Auburn, will go to Florida weekend prior to Arkansas and then head to Texas A&M (June 17-19) and finish up at Texas (June 24-26). Sanker will visit Michigan State (June 3-5), Louisville (June 17-19) and then Miami (June 24-26).

Green has a long list of offers. As a junior, he caught 69 passes for 905 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense in part-time duty he had nine tackles, eight solo, and three pass breakups. Spence has over 30 offers to choose from. As a junior, Spence finished with 72 tackles, 51 solo, 11 for loss, one sack, seven quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Rock Island (Ill.) Allemon offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, 6-6, 290, will visit Arkansas on June 13-15. He will be at Missouri prior to the Arkansas visit. Then head to Michigan after Arkansas and then finish up at Notre Dame.

The June 17-19 weekend has three visitors at this time. Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Jeremiah Hughes, 6-1, 180, McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing athlete RJ Johnson, 6-3, 180, and New Caney (Texas) running back Kedrick Reescano, 5-11, 190, are all headed to Fayetteville that weekend.

Reescano committed to Michigan State on Jan. 17. He took an unofficial visit to Arkansas this spring as well. He will trip to see the Spartans the weekend before heading to Arkansas. It’s obvious Michigan State will try to get him solidly committed and not take the Arkansas visit. As a junior, Reescano rushed 217 times for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson is closing in on 30 scholarship offers. Hughes has strong ties to Arkansas having lived in the state previously. He camped at Arkansas last summer and also came down for a visit in the spring to watch a practice. As a junior, Hughes caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He had 13 tackles, 12 solo, on defense along with two pass breakups. He has been to Washington, will visit LSU prior to Arkansas and then Utah following the visit to Fayetteville.

On June 21-23 Arkansas will host talented Lee’s Summit (Mo.) wide receiver Joshua Manning, 6-2, 190. Manning also has ties to Arkansas since his mother played basketball for the Razorbacks. He was at Arkansas’ scrimmage on April 16. He will see Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska on official visits prior to heading to Fayetteville. As a junior, Manning rushed 12 times for 64 yards. He caught 69 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

Arkansas has six talented recruits slated to officially visit the June 24-26 weekend. They are Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek running back Jordan Louie, 6-0, 210, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater defensive tackle Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 310, Oxford (Miss.) linebacker Alex Sanford, 6-3, 240, Mansfield (Texas) defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-5, 265, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron linebacker Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, and Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie athlete Robert Stafford, 5-11, 171.

As a junior, Louie rushed 76 times for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught 54 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns. He returned 18 kickoffs for 450 yards and four touchdowns. He previously played at Cottondale (Ala.).

Johnson will officially visit Georgia Tech prior to Arkansas. As a junior, Johnson had 65 tackles, 20 solo, one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and blocked a kick.

Sanford was just recently offered by the Hogs. He can to a prospect day in the spring. Definitely one to watch for the Hogs while Ole Miss is another to keep an eye on with him. He is originally from Wisconsin so may not feel the pressure to stay home and play for the Rebels. As a junior, Sanford had 120 tackles, 84 solo, 17 for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery, blocked a pair of punts and one kick.

Stafford has 45 offers and can attend any school he chooses. As a junior, he caught 42 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns. Then, on defense, Stafford had 19 tackles, one for loss, an interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Dean and James are both committed to the Hogs. James committed on Jan. 18. As a junior at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, James had 110 tackles, 25 for loss, 15 sacks, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles and three recovered. Dean had 68 tackles as a junior to go with 48 solo, 15 for loss, eight sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, one interception, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang, 6-5, 330, will visit for the Alabama game Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Lang recently released a Top 10 obviously Arkansas was included. He visited during spring practice and watched Cody Kennedy work with the offensive line. He’s closing in on 30 offers.