FAYETTEVILLE — This will be a busy week with football programs around the nation.

Not only will players announce they are entering the transfer portal, but also talk plans to return to school another year or enter the 2023 NFL Draft. It should also be learned if any players plan to opt out of the bowl game.

Some action has already started at Arkansas even prior to the Missouri game which wrapped up the regular season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson left the team prior to the Ole Miss game and is out of eligibility. In addition, linebacker Bumper Pool underwent surgery on one of his hips and will do so on the other at a later date. He opted to return for his final season last year and ended up the leading tackler in the history of the program.

Junior college transfer Taylor Lewis left the team prior to the season so was never in a game and running back Javion Hunt entered the transfer portal earlier in the season.

Here’s more on Razorback players who still have eligibility and have made decisions since the season ended. This list will be updated throughout the day and week.

James Jointer, RB, Freshman

True freshman from Little Rock Parkview. He played in one game and carried three times for nine yards. Jointer announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal prior to the Ole Miss game.

Myles Slusher, DB, Junior

A starter at the nickel back. Has battled injuries this season which limited him to six games in 2022. He had 28 tackles, 18 solo, five for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and pair of quarterback hurries. Entering, 2022 season, Slusher had played in 17 games with nine starts. The former Broken Arrow (Okla.) standout had 65 tackles, including 42 solo, four for loss, 0.5 sack, one forced fumble, two recovered ones, a pair of interceptions, a couple of quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

Malik Hornsby, QB, Redshirt Sophomore (Monday, 1:40 p.m. update)

He has entered the transfer portal again this year. Hornsby also entered it after the Outback Bowl, but then changed his mind. However, limited action this year behind KJ Jefferson made it pretty obvious Hornsby would be back in the portal again. Hornsby played in eight games this season with one start. His best performance was off the bench against Mississippi State. Hornsby completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Bulldogs. He also rushed eight times for 114 yards in that game. For the season, Hornsby was 13 of 27 for 268 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown. He also rushed 31 times for 172 yards. Prior to this season, Hornsby had played in eight games. He had completed of 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards. He also had rushed 26 times for 135 yards and a touchdown entering 2022. Hornsby was a four-star recruit from Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.

Erin Outley, TE, Redshirt Freshman (Monday, 2:47 p.m. update)

Was first in-state prospect offered by Sam Pittman after he was hired. Signed with Arkansas out of Little Rock Parkview. Didn’t have any stats at Arkansas. Becomes second former Parkview player to enter the transfer portal. RB James Jointer did earlier.

Chase Lowery, DB-WR, Redshirt Freshman (Monday, 3:13 p.m. update)

Left the team around the fourth week of the season. Was recruited out of Frisco (Texas) as a defensive back, but moved to wide receiver during the 2022 season though he never played.

Jacorrei Turner, DB, Redshirt Sophomore (Monday, 7:36 p.m. update)

The former Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy athlete has opted to enter the transfer portal. Turner played in all 12 games this season mostly on special teams. He recorded one tackle. Prior to this season, Turner had played in 11 games. Turner had recorded two tackles, one solo, one for loss, and a pass breakup.

Jadon Haselwood, WR, Redshirt Junior (Monday, 9:56 p.m.)

In his first season from Oklahoma, Haselwood led the Hogs with 59 receptions, 702 yards and three touchdowns. He also had eight carries for seven yards with Arkansas. He has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Haselwood, a former five-star recruit from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, played in 28 games for the Sooners with 12 starts. He had 62 catches for 736 yards and seven touchdowns at OU. He also rushed three times for 14 yards. Sam Pittman had hoped to keep Haselwood for another season.

Khari Johnson, DB, Junior (Tuesday, 1:35 p.m. update)

A junior defensive back from Suffield Academy (Conn.) has opted to enter the transfer portal. In 10 games this season, Johnson had 25 tackles, including 10 solo, and one pass breakup. Prior to this fall, Johnson had 13 tackles, seven solo, and two pass breakups. He spent time at both cornerback and safety.

Eric Thomas Jr., DE, Junior (Tuesday, 1:49 p.m. update)

Played in 11 games this season and finished with two tackles. Prior to this season, Thomas played in 19 games with no starts. He had nine tackles, three solo and 1.5 for loss. Thomas came to Arkansas from Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington.

Reid Bauer, P, Redshirt Senior (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. update)

Will enter the portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. This season he averaged 44.6 yards on 23 punts. He had to compete with freshman Max Fletcher for the job much of the season. Bauer, who is from Magnolia (Texas) High School, had appeared in 36 games prior to this season. He entered 2022 averaging 41.6 yards on 156 punts. He had a long of 64 in 2018, had 40 inside the opponent’s 20 and 26 punts of 50 yards or more.

Ricky Stromberg, C, Senior (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. update)

One of the top centers in the entire nation. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Union four-star recruit has opted to enter the 2023 NFL Draft and not return to the Hogs. Stromberg has earned All-America honors at Arkansas. Started 44 games in his career including 11 as a true freshman in 2019.

Francisco Castro, LS, Redshirt Freshman (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. update)

A preferred walk-on long snapper. He has opted to enter the transfer portal after two years with the Hogs. Castro came to Arkansas from Miami (Fla.) Columbus.

Randall Dennis, DL, Freshman (Wednesday, 5:10 p.m. update)

A true freshman preferred walk on. Never played in any games. He will go into the portal on Monday.

Jordan Domineck, DE, Redshirt Senior (Thursday, 11:04 a.m update)

Very talented transfer from Georgia Tech who announced on Thursday he will use his COVID year and play another season at Arkansas. In 12 games, Domineck had 31 tackles, 16 solo, 7.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. At Georgia Tech, Domineck played in 31 games with 15 starts. He had 103 tackles, 54 solo, 17 for loss, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, recovered three, eight quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. Very good keep for Sam Pittman and the staff.