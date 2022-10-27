FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has released the Top 50 transfers in college football with three Razorbacks making the list.

Linebacker Drew Sanders (8) heads the group of Hogs on the list. He is followed by defensive end Jordan Domineck (22) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (28). Former Razorback defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. who transferred to LSU in the offseason came in at No. 25.

VanHaaren wrote a brief note on each of the players selected.

Drew Sanders

Sanders was the No. 36 prospect in the 2020 class, originally committed to Oklahoma, but then flipped and signed with Alabama. He dealt with an injury in the 2021 season, finishing with 24 total tackles and one sack for the Crimson Tide.

He has been a main part of Arkansas’ defense through the first seven games, ranking second on the team with 63 total tackles and third among all FBS linebackers with 6.5 sacks. Sanders, considered a top-three inside linebacker by all four ESPN NFL draft analysts, also has 7.5 tackles for loss.

“He can do everything,” coach Sam Pittman told ESPN in September. “He can run. Very strong. He’s a remarkable athlete for any size. But for what he is” — 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds — “he’s great. And honestly, it’s his heart, it’s his makeup that makes him a great player. He has that desire to be great.”

Jordan Domineck

Domineck has 22 total tackles and 4.5 sacks on the season. He has a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Arkansas defense. He has combined with Drew Sanders to give the Hogs 11 combined sacks and has formed a formidable pass-rush duo.

Dwight McGlothern

Arkansas lost a few defensive backs to the transfer portal last year, and McGlothern has helped fill those voids. He has 20 total tackles, 3 interceptions and 4 pass breakups on the season.

The top three are Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker at No. 1, USC quarterback Caleb Williams No. 2 and Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. at No. 3. Arkansas recruited Pace hard before he inked with the Bearcats.