PROVO, UT. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks snapped their losing streak on Saturday after they took down BYU, 52-35.

The Cougars strike first in this matchup as Jaren Hall throws a 4-yard pass to Issac Rex in the endzone to make it 7-0 with 5:39 left to go in the first quarter.

However, the Hogs hit back before the end of quarter with a Rocket Sanders 15-yard touchdown run.

Sanders touchdown ties the game up 7-7 with 2:37 left to go in the first quarter.

That’s not how the score would stay heading into the second as BYU adds to their score with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Kody Epps.

BYU’s kicker misses the PAT, so the Cougars go up 13-7 over Arkansas heading into the second quarter.

The Hogs keep it rolling though after a nice drive from the Razorbacks culminates in a 6-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Trey Knox.

Arkansas takes the lead 14-13 with 12:19 left to go until halftime.

They don’t have the lead for too long as the Cougars storm down the field again and a 7-play, 75-yard drive ends with a Puka Nacua 5-yard rushing touchdown.

The Cougars also attempt the two-point conversion and it’s successful so they led 21-14 over the Razorbacks with 9:48 left to go in the second quarter.

On the Hogs next possession, they are forced to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown. Cam Little makes a 34-yard one to cut down on the Cougars lead.

With 6:46 to go until halftime, BYU led 21-17 over the Razorbacks.

This one truly a shootout though and the Hogs reclaim the lead later on in the quarter when Jefferson hits Matt Landers for a three-yard touchdown to put them up 24-21 over the Cougars.

The touchdown was the first of Landers’ Arkansas career.

The Hogs defense sends the offense right back out on the field as Hudson Clark picks off Jaren Hall and Arkansas gets the ball back on their 32-yard line.

Thanks to KJ Jefferson making some big time plays, the Hogs score again. This time Jefferson finds Rashod Dubinion for a 15-yard touchdown to put Arkansas up 31-21 over BYU going into the half.

BYU strikes first in the third quarter to cut the Hogs lead down to three, but the Hogs offense was clicking on all cylinders.

Jefferson threw a dime to Matt Landers 39 yards for his second touchdown of the game and that put the Razorbacks up 38-28 on the Cougars with 9:20 left to go in the third quarter.

However, the Cougars making this one a shootout. They strike again with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Nacua to make it 38-35 Arkansas.

The combo of Jefferson and Landers strikes again in the third quarter though. Jefferson finds him for a 5-yard touchdown to put them up 45-35 over BYU heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hogs defense gets a huge stop on BYU’s next possession and then Rocket Sanders shows off why he’s the SEC’s leading rusher.

Sanders blasts off and takes the ball 64-yards to the house for another Razorback touchdown. The Hogs now up 52-35 over BYU with 14:25 left to go in the 4th quarter.

The Cougars continued to try and keep up with Arkansas on the scoreboard, but a forced fumble by Dwight McGlothern and fumble recovery by Hudson Clark halted the momentum for BYU.

Arkansas draining down the clock on possession, but unable to score. 52-35 the final from Provo.

Arkansas now heads into their bye week and will face Auburn the following Saturday.