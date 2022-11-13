FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and shown on the SEC Network.

Both Arkansas and Ole Miss lost at home on Saturday. Arkansas fell to LSU 13-10 while Ole Miss dropped a 30-24 decision to Alabama.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) needs a win over Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) or Missouri (4-6, 2-5) to become bowl eligible. The Hogs have Ole Miss at Razorback Stadium, but must travel to Missouri for a Nov. 25 game.

Missouri fell to Tennessee 66-22 on Saturday. They have to defeat both New Mexico State and Arkansas to become bowl eligible. If Arkansas were to lose to Ole Miss and Missouri defeats New Mexico State the game in Columbia would decide which of the two goes to a bowl game.