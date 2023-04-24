FAYETTEVILLE — The leading receiver for Colorado in 2022 and also in this past Saturday’s spring game has hit the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, 6-2, 190, had a big day on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd in Boulder. He had six receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns including a 98-yarder from quarterback Shadeur Sanders. He was a first-team wide receiver with the Buffaloes.

After entering the transfer portal on Sunday, Lemonious-Craig has pulled in 20 offers including one from Arkansas on Monday. He topped Colorado in receiving in 2022 with 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Following Saturday’s performance quarterback Sanders sounded as if he expected the talented wide receiver to stick around.

“I will say we’re heading in a great direction,” Shedeur said. “Now, I know what I want. Back then when I was younger, I didn’t understand what I wanted. So I had to learn a lot. I have a couple years under my belt now, so I know exactly what I want and I know how to get the best out of guys. I know what’s going to make Travis play his best, I know how to make Montana play his best and Jimmy (Horn Jr.) and Kaleb. Now we know exactly what we want and I’m able to really step up and lead us in the right direction.”

In addition to the Hogs, Lemonious-Craig has offers from Oregon State, West Virginia, San Diego State, California, Mississippi State, BYU, Penn State, UCF, Cincinnati, Auburn, Colorado State, Arizona, Washington, Liberty, USF, Tennessee State, UConn, Southern Utah and Tulane.

He was a three-star recruit out of Inglewood (Calif.) High School in the Class of 2020. His senior season he had 46 receptions for 1,289 yards and 23 touchdowns and added two rushes for 22 yards for 1,314 yards from scrimmage. He added two two-po.int conversions for a total of 142 points scored.

Arkansas signed three wide receivers from the transfer portal in the early period. All three went through spring drills.