FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the latest school to offer a scholarship to former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.

Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he would enter the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and since then has collected 17 offers. As a sophomore this season, the former Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne standout caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns with a long of 96 yards.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped make my experience at TAMUC amazing (Coaches, Friends, Family),” Armstrong tweeted. “I will always be thankful for that. With that being said I am Officially entering my name into the Transfer Portal to find a new home for the next 2 years.”

In addition to Arkansas, Armstrong has gained offers from Louisville, NC State, Utah, Sam Houston State, Missouri, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Louisiana Tech, Miami (Fla.), Syracuse, Indiana, Purdue, Western Kentucky, Kansas and North Texas since making that statement.

Arkansas’ two leading wide receivers this fall have been transfers. Jadon Haselwood came from Oklahoma and has caught 52 passes to lead the team. Haselwood has gained 628 yards and three touchdowns on the receptions. Matt Landers came over from Toledo and has 40 catches for 701 yards and six touchdowns.

Recruits can officially enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5 though they can announce their intentions at any time.

Arkansas will finish the regular season on Friday at Missouri with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.