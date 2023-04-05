FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered Boston College nickel back Josh DeBerry a scholarship.

The grad transfer entered the transfer portal on March 23 announcing his decision on Twitter.

“Officially in the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer. I would like to thank BC for the last few years I got to spend here. Looking forward to where God leads me. In due time.”

Since entering the transfer portal, DeBerry has been offered by Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Coastal Carolina. As a senior, DeBerry finished with 50 tackles, 39 solo, recovered a fumble, intercepted one pass and four pass breakups.

In four years at Boston College, DeBerry has 154 tackles, 114 solo, a sack, three forced fumbles, recovering two, four interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Arkansas is searching the transfer portal for a couple more additions on the back end of the secondary. A pair of former Baylor defensive backs, Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson and Alfahiym Walcott, enrolled at midterm. Johnson has been a standout at cornerback. Walcott has been injured all spring, but is expected to step in at nickel back this fall.

The Razorbacks have also signed former Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary and he will arrive in late May or early June.

Quarterback Visitor

Montgomery (Ala.) St. James Class of 2024 four-star quarterback KJ Jackson visited Arkansas on Tuesday and attended the practice.

Jackson, 6-3, 215, was seen observing the Arkansas quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Jackson is expected to return and take an official visit to Arkansas. His recruiting could very well come down to Arkansas and North Carolina.

As a junior, Jackson completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed 77 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns.

Click here for highlights.