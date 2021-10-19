Hogs’ Offensive Line Lands on Midseason Honor Roll for Joe Moore Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is one of 19 teams on the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country.

The Foundation for Teamwork, which has presented the award since 2015, announced the midseason honor roll Tuesday morning.

Behind the blocking of redshirt senior Ty Clary (four starts), redshirt senior Myron Cunningham (seven starts), redshirt sophomore Brady Latham (seven starts), redshirt sophomore Beaux Limmer (five starts) and redshirt senior Dalton Wagner (five starts), the Arkansas unit has paved the way for 459.7 yards of total offense per game, which ranks fifth in SEC.

The Razorbacks are gaining 243 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in SEC and eighth nationally. The offensive line’s blocking has allowed quarterback KJ Jefferson and running backs Trelon Smith and Raheim Sanders to each gain 300-plus yards on the ground, making the Hogs one of only five FBS teams with three ball carriers with 300-plus rushing yards this season.

Arkansas’ 64 rushes of 10-plus yards rank first among all FBS teams. The Razorback offense also leads the FBS with 67 plays of 10-plus yards against ranked opponents and has 121 plays of 10-plus yards – fourth most in SEC.

This year’s midseason honor roll also includes Air Force, Alabama, Appalachian State, Baylor, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee and UCLA.

The Joe Moore Award voting committee will announce semifinalists on Nov. 16 and finalists on Dec. 7. Selection of the 2021 Joe Moore Award winner will be made public after a surprise visit to the winning university’s campus in late December.