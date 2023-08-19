FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas landed a key Class of 2024 in-state recruit on Saturday with a commitment from Harding Academy three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons.

Simmons, 6-3, 215, chose Arkansas over a long list of Power 5 offers. As a junior, Simmons had 84 tackles, 15 for loss and six sacks.

He committed to Arkansas on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“I’m ready to battle for my home state! Hope I can make you guys proud. GO HOGS!!”

Simmons is the 18th commitment for Arkansas in the Class of 2024.

